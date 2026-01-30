Katey Sagal And Jane Lynch To Play Longtime Besties In NBC Comedy Pilot From Grey's EP Krista Vernoff

By Andy Swift
NBC is taking two TV vets on a serious head trip: Katey Sagal ("Married... With Children, "Sons of Anarchy") and Jane Lynch ("Glee") have been cast as a pair of best friends and fellow therapists in an untitled comedy pilot, TVLine has learned. 

Sagal and Lynch will star as Ginger and Jill, who "have always been a team as opposites that work best together. As they sort their past and look toward their future, they'll discover that in spite of it all, they wouldn't change a thing."

Writer Kari Lizer will executive-produce, alongside Sagal, Lynch, Krista Vernoff, Andrew Stearn, and Alexandre Schmitt. The story is "loosely inspired" by the lives of real-life therapist besties Pepper Schwartz and Janet Lever, both of whom serve as consulting producers.

In related news, NBC has also given a pilot order to "Newlyweds," officially described as a "later-in-life love story about a free-spirited woman and a buttoned-up professor who marry impetuously after a whirlwind courtship." Writer Gail Lerner will executive-produce, alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, Eric and Kim Tannenbaum, and Scott Schwartz. No casting was announced for "Newlyweds."

