TVLine Asks: Did Shrinking Take A Page From Scrubs? ﻿Is Chicago Fire Newbie Blowing Smoke? ﻿Was Traitors Banquet Unfair? And More!

1 | "Industry" fans, did it blow your prestige-TV minds to witness Jon Snow and Sally Draper (!) engage in a kinky threesome in a German castle?

2 | After all that buildup on "Brilliant Minds," Dr. Pierce forgives Dr. Dang for reporting her, just like that? And do the final few moments of this week's episode lend credence to the "Oliver is faking his crisis" theory of how he came to be at Hudson Oaks?

3 | When the "American Idol" judges asked a contestant for his favorite song that he plays for his dementia patients, were you also taken aback by his answer, "Knockin' On Heaven's Door"?

4 | "Doc" fans, who would you like to see become chief resident: Amy or Sonya?

5 | We know "Best Medicine" is, in some part, a medical drama. But did it have to have multiple characters vomit on camera in the first few moments of this week's episode?

6 | On "Will Trent," given how deeply the first two episodes of Season 4 were rooted in the show's mythology, were you surprised by how standalone the last two have been — and by the absence of any mention of Caleb or the recently deceased James Ulster?

7 | Even though it was only mentioned in passing, how glad were you that "High Potential" finally acknowledged what Soto's life is like outside of the precinct, complete with an ex-husband and two daughters?

8 | We understand Andy is meant to be bad at karaoke on "Shifting Gears," but the moment he brings out a guitar, it begs the question: Does he know what karaoke is?

9 | On this week's "Chicago Fire," when Vasquez told Violet he's nothing like Carver, should we believe him? Doesn't he seem like the kind of guy who might also kiss a girl before running off to some faraway place like Denver?

10 | Watching the "DTF St. Louis" trailer, did you get "Mad Men" flashbacks seeing Linda Cardellini play an unsatisfied wife and mother flirting with her husband's friend?

11 | On "Shrinking," was Alice's decision to attend Wesleyan meant as a nod to Marshall Eriksen's alma mater on "How I Met Your Mother"? And while we're on the subject of Easter eggs, did anyone else notice that the string quartet at Paul's wedding was playing Sugar Ray's "Every Morning" — the same song he once insisted Gaby play on their drive to work in Season 1? Also at that wedding, were we meant to pick up on a spark between Jimmy and Paul's daughter, Meg? And finally, did the Michael J. Fox/Gerry reveal remind anyone else of the "Scrubs" episode in which Brendan Fraser's Ben was revealed to have died, existing only in Dr. Cox's imagination?

12 | Were you relieved that "The Pitt" gave Tracy Ifeachor's Dr. Heather Collins a happy ending off screen? And do we buy Whitaker's insistence that Amy is just a friend — not a "friend with farm benefits"?

13 | On "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy," is Caleb a little too good at everything, from computer hacking to simulated war games to verbal debate?

14 | Were you kinda, sorta hoping that this time around on "The Traitors," the traitors would actually work together to make it to the end? And with that now out the window with Lisa's banishment, do you think Rob will win the game, or do you think someone will sniff him out by season's end? Plus, was your head just spinning with all the new games and rules being thrown at us in this episode? And do you think it was unfair that Yam Yam was allowed to speak at all after being killed at the banquet?

15 | On "Bridgerton," how is it that Benedict was so consumed by the Lady in Silver that he compared his memory of her mouth to every woman's mouth he encountered, yet when confronted with the very woman herself, he couldn't make that mouth-to-mouth connection? And did seeing the usually prim and proper Lady Bridgerton with her hair down give anyone else a jump scare?

16 | While we're enjoying Blue and Taylor's awkward courtship on "9-1-1: Nashville," since when is Blue so timid and bashful? Wasn't he working as a stripper when we met him?

17 | When Kate Burton showed up on this week's "Law & Order: SVU," were you just counting down the minutes until her character, a pediatrician specializing in child-abuse cases, was revealed to be the villain? And who do we have to write to in order to get ADA Cindy "CJ" Jones around more often?

18 | This week's "Law & Order" has us wondering: Has a TV show ever made a grief-bot AI seem like a good idea?

