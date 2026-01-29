Chicago Fire's Sam Carver Makes An Awkward Return To 51 — Where Does He Stand With Violet?

Sparks fly when a "Chicago Fire" vet returns to 51 this week.

In Wednesday's episode of the NBC drama, Sam Carver (Jake Lockett) is passing through the city with his new Denver squad and stops by the firehouse to see the crew — particularly Violet.

In case you need a refresher, when we last saw Carver he was professing his love to Violet before kissing her and abruptly moving away to Denver. Naturally, things are awkward now between he and his ex, especially since Violet has shown interest in newbie Vasquez, with whom she shares clear chemistry. Carver immediately picks up on how close the two firefighters are, and is threatened by the relationship that has formed between them in his absence.

Carver later confronts Vasquez at Molly's, saying the firefighter is not what Violet needs. (As if he knows!) She can do better than some "tough guy with a chip on his shoulder," Carver says. Though we kind of agree, Carver has no leg to stand on. This guy, the one who dipped out at the worst possible time on Violet, has no right to try to control the life she's building without him.

Luckily, she's not falling for him again. She's put off by his lack of emotion, and how cool he was trying to play their reunion. He says goodbye without any kind of sweet parting word or romantic gesture.

Everything works out in the end because Carver's surprise visit only works to bring Vasquez and Violet closer together. (Yay!) The newbie assures Violet he's nothing like her ex, and the two finally kiss.



Are you happy to see Violet officially moving on with Vasquez? Or were you hoping to see her rekindle things with Carver? Sound off in the comments!