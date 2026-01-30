It's Official: House Of The Dragon To End With Season 4, HBO Confirms

Any lingering uncertainty surrounding the future of "House of the Dragon" has now been cleared up: The HBO series will indeed end after four seasons.

Casey Bloys, HBO's chairman and CEO, confirmed to Deadline on Friday that the "Game of Thrones" prequel's previously announced fourth season will also be its last.

"Yes, that is the idea," Bloys said, when asked if Season 4 would conclude the series. "The idea has always been to follow the history of the Targaryens. If you know the books, you know how the Targaryens end up. So there is a natural end to this particular history of that House of the Targaryens."

"House of the Dragon" showrunner Ryan Condal previously expressed, back in August 2024, that the show would run for four seasons total. But when HBO later formally announced the Season 4 renewal last November, there was no mention made of the fourth season being the show's last.

Fans have still got plenty of time before the final episodes air, though: "House of the Dragon" will only just return for Season 3 this summer (exact premiere date TBA), with Season 4 then slated for 2028. Per Bloys, there's no word on whether the final season will be a supersized one.

"[Condal] is finishing post[-production] on Season 3 and working with the writers on what Season 4 looks like," the exec told Deadline. "I don't know where he's landed on the episode count yet."

"House of the Dragon" fans, do you think a four-season run is suitable for the show? Sound off in the comments below.