Bridgerton EP Warns Against Reading Into Francesca's 'Pinnacle' Problems With John: 'The Love Between Them Is Very Real'
Though "Bridgerton" Season 4, Part 1 ended in a climactic moment for Benedict and Sophie, another member of the Bridgerton family has yet to reach new heights.
In the latest installment of the Netflix series, Francesca (Hannah Dodd), who in Season 3 married John Sterling, Earl of Kilmartin (Victor Alli), is struggling in the bedroom with her new husband and is unable to achieve her... "pinnacle," as the show calls it.
"Bridgerton" showrunner Jess Brownell tells TVLine that Francesca's challenges have nothing to do with any shortcomings on John's part, nor her future love story. (Fans of the Julia Quinn book series already know that this Bridgerton sister will go on to marry John's cousin, who has been gender-swapped in the adaptation from Michael to Michaela Stirling.)
"I would like to separate [Francesca's] pinnacle troubles out from her relationship with John," Brownell says. "Her pinnacle troubles are a representation of the millions of women for whom orgasm from penetrative sex alone is merely impossible. I know we are a fantasy show, but when it comes to sex, I'm really interested in bringing a degree of representation of reality. This level of pulling back the curtain on the mysteries of sex has always been a part of the show."
Bridgerton showrunner celebrates John's romantic speech
"Bridgerton" showrunner Jess Brownell warns against blaming John for Francesca's pinnacle predicament, pointing out that he's actually exhibiting "green flags." She calls John's reaction to Francesca's frustration "one of the more romantic speeches" of the series.
And romantic it is: After Francesca expresses concern that she might be unable to conceive a child due to her present challenges, John says, "For me when we are together, it is not only because I wish for children. When we are together, I feel I am traveling closer to you, in my body, of course, but also in my heart. Whatever you wish for in life, I will always endeavor to give it to you. Children. Pinnacles. But I also hope you know that you are just right as you are. We are just right as we are right now, and we have all the time in the world for the rest."
Brownell sees John's declaration as a formative moment in the series, for it proves that the couple shares a special connection, and it illustrates John's intimate understanding of Fran.
"I believe the love between them is very real," Brownell shares. "Love comes in many forms and it's important to leave it open to viewers for them to form their own understanding about what the specific type of love Fran and John share is."
Did John's pinnacle speech take your breath away? And how much are we 'shipping this "Bridgerton" couple knowing another romance is waiting down the road?! Sound off in the comments!