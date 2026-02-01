Bridgerton EP Warns Against Reading Into Francesca's 'Pinnacle' Problems With John: 'The Love Between Them Is Very Real'

Though "Bridgerton" Season 4, Part 1 ended in a climactic moment for Benedict and Sophie, another member of the Bridgerton family has yet to reach new heights.

In the latest installment of the Netflix series, Francesca (Hannah Dodd), who in Season 3 married John Sterling, Earl of Kilmartin (Victor Alli), is struggling in the bedroom with her new husband and is unable to achieve her... "pinnacle," as the show calls it.

"Bridgerton" showrunner Jess Brownell tells TVLine that Francesca's challenges have nothing to do with any shortcomings on John's part, nor her future love story. (Fans of the Julia Quinn book series already know that this Bridgerton sister will go on to marry John's cousin, who has been gender-swapped in the adaptation from Michael to Michaela Stirling.)

"I would like to separate [Francesca's] pinnacle troubles out from her relationship with John," Brownell says. "Her pinnacle troubles are a representation of the millions of women for whom orgasm from penetrative sex alone is merely impossible. I know we are a fantasy show, but when it comes to sex, I'm really interested in bringing a degree of representation of reality. This level of pulling back the curtain on the mysteries of sex has always been a part of the show."