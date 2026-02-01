Serena Williams' Avatar: The Last Airbender Cameos, Explained

Most fans know just how stacked the voice casts were for "Avatar: The Last Airbender" and "The Legend of Korra." In addition to the many talented performers who became famous for their roles in the franchise, the roster includes names like Mark Hamill, Aubrey Plaza, Daniel Dae Kim, George Takei, Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Ron Perlman, and Kiernan Shipka, among others. All big names, but none that would shock you to see on the cast list for a prominent show.

Serena Williams, on the other hand? More of a surprise.

In a rare instance of the franchise featuring a true celebrity cameo, the tennis GOAT voices two different minor characters — one in each show. Her first appearance came in "Avatar" Season 3's "The Day of Black Sun, Part 1: The Invasion," in which she voices the Fire Nation prison guard Ming. Though part of the enemy faction, Ming is a sympathetic character who shows kindness to Uncle Iroh during his time behind bars. He repays the favor by warning her of the coming eclipse. In "Korra" Season 2's "Beginnings, Part 1," Williams returns as an unnamed Bhanti sage — also technically of the Fire Nation — who finds the Avatar washed up on her island. She then helps bring Korra to a spiritual master who helps her regain her memories.

Why the double cameo from one of the most famous athletes ever? It's simple: Serena Williams has been a huge fan for years.