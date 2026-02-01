Serena Williams' Avatar: The Last Airbender Cameos, Explained
Most fans know just how stacked the voice casts were for "Avatar: The Last Airbender" and "The Legend of Korra." In addition to the many talented performers who became famous for their roles in the franchise, the roster includes names like Mark Hamill, Aubrey Plaza, Daniel Dae Kim, George Takei, Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Ron Perlman, and Kiernan Shipka, among others. All big names, but none that would shock you to see on the cast list for a prominent show.
Serena Williams, on the other hand? More of a surprise.
In a rare instance of the franchise featuring a true celebrity cameo, the tennis GOAT voices two different minor characters — one in each show. Her first appearance came in "Avatar" Season 3's "The Day of Black Sun, Part 1: The Invasion," in which she voices the Fire Nation prison guard Ming. Though part of the enemy faction, Ming is a sympathetic character who shows kindness to Uncle Iroh during his time behind bars. He repays the favor by warning her of the coming eclipse. In "Korra" Season 2's "Beginnings, Part 1," Williams returns as an unnamed Bhanti sage — also technically of the Fire Nation — who finds the Avatar washed up on her island. She then helps bring Korra to a spiritual master who helps her regain her memories.
Why the double cameo from one of the most famous athletes ever? It's simple: Serena Williams has been a huge fan for years.
Serena Williams is a massive Avatar: The Last Airbender fan
Serena Williams' first "Avatar: The Last Airbender" cameo came about due to her own love of the show, and she's stayed involved in different ways since then. In 2018, she made headlines for digging into the lore on Twitter, asking fans some clarifying questions about the exact order of events that developed bending.
When Netflix's live-action adaptation of "Avatar" was gearing up, Williams again stepped onto the court for the franchise, appearing in an ad in which she goes full Avatar State, bending the four elements while playing tennis. She even made a surprise appearance with the live-action "Avatar" cast, giving them a special shoutout before the show's premiere.
"I'm obsessed with the show," Williams said in a mini-featurette published by Netflix on YouTube in 2024. "My Avatar State during the match is finding a quiet place, and being ready, and owning who I am, and getting ready to, like, 'Ka-Pow.'"
Avatar isn't Serena Williams' only prominent cameo
In addition to "Avatar: The Last Airbender," Serena Williams made a number of voice and live-action cameos throughout the early 2000s. Her cartoon appearances include the oft-forgotten Looney Tunes action-adventure series "Loonatics Unleashed" in 2007 — the same year she voiced Ming — as well as playing herself in a 2001 episode of "The Simpsons."
In live-action, she's played versions of herself in films and shows like "The Bernie Mac Show," "Pixels," "Glass Onion," and "Ocean's Eight." She also played characters on "ER," "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," and "The Division," among others.
Given her star power and charisma, it's no surprise to see the number of screen credits Williams has accumulated over the years. And with new animated "Avatar: The Last Airbender" movies and shows on the way, there will also be plenty of fresh opportunities for her to return to one of her favorite franchises.