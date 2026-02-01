The Only Surviving Actors From The Cast Of Happy Days

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Happy Days" was for audiences of the 1970s what 1990s nostalgia is for Gen Xers and Millennials. Just as '90s kids look back on the last pre-internet decade with a certain romanticism, the Baby Boomers relived their youth, filtered through rose-tinted glasses, via "Happy Days," a show that depicted an idealized version of the 1950s that shaped how an entire generation visualized post-war America.

Created by Garry Marshall, the sitcom ran for an impressive 11 seasons on ABC from 1974 until 1984. The show had its ups and downs, but at its height, it was the most popular series on TV, spawning several successful spin-offs, including "Laverne & Shirley" and "Mork & Mindy."

For those who watched the show in its initial run, it might seem like it was only yesterday that "Happy Days" ruled the world, but Fonzie and the gang left the airwaves over 40 years ago, and several of our favorite actors from the series are no longer with us. Creator Garry Marshall died in 2016 at the age of 81, and we've also lost several performers, including Tom Bosley (Mr. C), Erin Moran (Joanie), Al Molinaro (Al), and Pat Morita (Arnold). While it's sad to think about losing actors from such a feel-good show, "Happy Days" was all about looking back at better times. Join us as we take stock of this seminal sitcom by way of its surviving actors.