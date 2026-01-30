Catherine O'Hara's Final TV Role Came In An Award-Winning Apple TV Series

Thanks in part to O'Hara's stellar work, "The Studio" became an instant hit with critics and industry voters, earning a whopping 23 Emmy nominations for its freshman season, including one for O'Hara for best supporting actress in a comedy. It won 13 Emmys, a record for the most wins by a comedy in a single year, including best comedy series and best lead actor in a comedy for Rogen.

It later swept the Critics' Choice Awards and the Golden Globes as well, with O'Hara earning a nod for best supporting actress at the Globes, too. But she didn't attend this month's Globes ceremony, which took place just two weeks before her death. At the time, Rogen told reporters that filming of Season 2 of "The Studio" would begin the following week.

But when filming began, O'Hara wasn't there on set, reportedly due to "personal matters," a source tells The Sun: "She was scheduled to film, but they reworked the schedule to focus on scenes without her character." It's believed that O'Hara did not film any scenes for Season 2 before her death. (TVLine has reached out to Apple TV for confirmation.)

Rogen offered a heartfelt tribute to O'Hara on Instagram: "I told O'Hara when I first met her I thought she was the funniest person I'd ever had the pleasure of watching on screen. 'Home Alone' was the movie that made me want to make movies. Getting to work with her was a true honor. She was hysterical, kind, intuitive, generous... she made me want to make our show good enough to be worthy of her presence in it. This is just devastating. We're all lucky we got to live in a world with her in it."