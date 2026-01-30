Casting News: Milo Ventimiglia's HBO Max Cop Drama, Grey's Anatomy's 'Charming' New Doctor, And More

You have the right to remain excited about Milo Ventimiglia's next TV project. The star of "Gilmore Girls" and "This Is Us" has been tapped to lead HBO Max's police drama pilot "American Blue," written by former "Supernatural" showrunner Jeremy Carver, Deadline reports.

Ventimiglia stars as Brian "Milk" Milkovich, described as a "quietly determined, natural-born leader hoping to find a second chance in the place he left behind." That place happens to be Milk's hometown of Joliet, Illinois, where he returns "to rescue a beleaguered police force while seeking redemption of his own."

David Ayer ("Suicide Squad") will direct the pilot, executive-producing alongside Carver, Brian Udovich, and Neil Reynolds. Ventimiglia will also serve as a co-executive producer.

In other recent casting news...

* "Grey's Anatomy" is welcoming a pair of recurring characters to the hospital halls, Deadline reports. Jen Landon ("Yellowstone") will appear in four episodes as accomplished plastic surgeon Dr. Toni Wright, who's apparently a "charming and disorganized mess" in her personal life, and Sara Paxton ("Based on a True Story") will play the sister of a patient at Grey Sloan Memorial. Both actresses will debut in the next new episode of "Grey's," airing February 26 (ABC, 10 p.m. ET).

* Hannah Hall and Jason Weaver, who play Tiff and Shaad on "The Chi," have been promoted to series regulars ahead of the Paramount+ drama's upcoming eighth and final season, Deadline reports. Season 8 is currently in production with no official release date set.

* Prime Video's series adaptation of the "God of War" video games has added three more cast members, Deadline reports. Alistair Duncan will reprise his role from the games as Mimir, the self-proclaimed "smartest man in the world," joined by Jeff Gulka ("The X-Files") and Danny Woodburn ("The Witcher"), who are playing dwarf brothers named Sindri and Grok.

* Beanie Feldstein ("Impeachment: American Crime Story") will guest-star in Episode 15 of "Elsbeth" Season 3, playing a devoted friend whose bestie is mysteriously missing — and knowing this show, probably dead — on the day of her wedding, Deadline reports. Additionally, Episode 16 will welcome Griffin Dunne ("This Is Us") as an egotistical novelist named Elliott, and things take a deadly turn when a book critic "points out the flaws" in his newest book.