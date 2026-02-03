Why Law & Order: Trial By Jury Was Canceled After One Season

"Law & Order" is nothing short of a TV institution at this point, as the original show enjoyed a massive run on NBC and multiple spinoffs have captured the attention of millions. But producer Dick Wolf's golden goose has not had a spotless record when it comes to expanding the universe of crime procedurals. In fact, there's one big blemish for NBC and Wolf that longtime fans might not remember. In 2004, NBC announced that "Law & Order: Trial By Jury" would be the franchise's next spinoff. At the time, there was little reason to doubt its potential for success, and the previous spinoff attempts were a huge reason for optimism.

Both "Law & Order: SVU" and "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" were well-regarded hits among critics and fans of the original series. In particular, "Law & Order: SVU" was basically a revelation early in its run, tying emotional storylines to the proven "case of the week" structure that "Law & Order" helped solidify as a genre staple. That kind of momentum usually leads to strong results, but unforeseen challenges doomed "Law & Order: Trial By Jury" before it could truly find its footing.

The cast of "Law & Order: Trial By Jury" leaned heavily on familiar faces from the franchise. Fred Dalton Thompson returned as ADA Arthur Branch, and Jerry Orbach's Detective Lennie Briscoe was a welcome presence. Bebe Neuwirth joined as Assistant D.A. Tracey Kibre, Amy Carlson was Assistant D.A. Kelly Gaffney, and Kirk Acevado played Hector Salazar. They added drama to the proceedings as both the defense and prosecution prepared for their cases. Then, the high-leverage cases would bring the episodes home. However, those well-laid plans were scuttled by factors beyond the show's control, and NBC would cut bait before things could go off the rails any quicker.