JFK Jr. And Carolyn Bessette's Love Story Comes To Life In FX Trailer — Watch

John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette's "Love Story" might have been more complicated than you think.

FX has released a new trailer for the anthology series executive-produced by Ryan Murphy — premiering Thursday, February 12 at 9 pm on FX with the first three episodes and also streaming on Hulu — and in it, we see the early days of John and Carolyn's whirlwind courtship, as "America's most eligible bachelor" sweeps Carolyn off her feet while she's working as a sales assistant for Calvin Klein.

But the enormous pressure of JFK Jr.'s fame and legacy begins to weigh on their relationship. "There's a lot of tradeoffs being with someone like that," Calvin Klein's wife Kelly warns Carolyn. "Shiny people, they belong to everyone."

We see John and Carolyn's romance start to fray as paparazzi swarm them at every turn, and the media feeds on their discontent, too, as a friend tells Carolyn: "A happy couple doesn't sell papers." An exhausted Carolyn later sobs to John, "Everything in my life has changed... they won't leave us alone!"

The inaugural season of the "Love Story" anthology, entitled "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette," will focus on the famed political scion and his wife, who were tragically killed in a plane crash in 1999. Paul Anthony Kelly stars as JFK Jr., with Sarah Pidgeon ("The Wilds") as Carolyn Bessette. The supporting cast includes Grace Gummer as Caroline Kennedy, Naomi Watts as Jackie Kennedy Onassis, Alessandro Nivola as Calvin Klein, Leila George as Kelly Klein, and Sydney Lemmon as Lauren Bessette.

"John and Carolyn's connection was immediate, electric and undeniable," per the official synopsis, but "as their love story unfolded on a national stage, the intense fame and media attention that came along with it threatened to rip them apart."

Press PLAY above to get a sneak peek at FX's "Love Story," and then tell us in the comments: Will you be watching?