Survivor 50's Cirie Fields Talks Changing Up Her Game And Not Being Excited To See Anyone: 'They're All Jury Members To Me!'

TVLINE | If this is the last time we see you on this particular show, how do you want to be remembered?

I want to be remembered as the lady who got off the couch 20 years ago, grabbed life by the balls, and never turned it loose and continued to push herself. Just gave it everything to experience all of this and not miss out anymore.

TVLINE | The cast is currently on lockdown, so you're not talking to each other, but I'm sure that there's probably some looks and glancing going down. What vibes are you getting from others in the cast?

With not being able to speak, I feel like it's my opportunity to lessen my threat level, right? So I keep my eyes to the ground for the most part. I don't want any of the other cast members to perceive, "Oh, she's smiling at Stephenie" or "She's looking at Aubry," so I try to discreetly watch everyone and be totally aware that everyone is watching me, so I'm not making eyes at anybody.

TVLINE | When the game does begin, who do you think you need to keep an eye on from the jump?

Oh Lord, who don't I need to keep an eye on is a better question. I need to keep an eye on all of them. No, but particularly, even though this is my road dog, I'm a rider for her, I just don't know that Stephenie feels or understands how much of a rider I truly am for her. I think Stephenie might feel a little threatened by me because we've played games together that I've won and she didn't, even though in those games I never targeted her. I don't know, I get a little wonky vibe from Stephenie, and it should be a warm, welcoming vibe. I'm definitely gonna keep an eye out for Q. Q is that hot stove that if you touch it you're gonna get burnt, but you can't help it because you wanna see, like is it hot-hot or is it just hot. [Laughs]

TVLINE | Is there anyone not here who you were expecting?

I thought maybe Tai would be here. I thought Tai was a big figure in our season that we played in, and in his season.

I didn't think he would be here, but how fun would it have been if Shane Powers made another appearance on the beach. As crazy as Shane is, I think it would have been phenomenal. He probably would have gotten voted out first, but Shane is hilarious. It would have been awesome to get one more shot to look at crazy Shane. I mean, I never say never. Crazier things have happened.

TVLINE | Besides winning, is there anything in particular you're hoping to accomplish this time out?

Well, it's a double-edged sword on things that I would like to accomplish in this game because this is in the hands of the fans, right? So I'm not sure if the fans have decided to get rid of all the idols. If the fans have decided to get rid of all the idols, I'm with them. I 100% agree, but if the fans decide to leave an idol in here or there so Cirie will have her last chance to find one, then I'm with that too. [Laughs] Just leave one for Cirie this time, that's all.

TVLINE | Did you vote in the fan vote? Any particular category you're hoping goes a certain way?

The craziest thing ever, I did not vote and I don't even have a reason as to why I didn't vote. I'm just an idiot. I don't know, it never even crossed my mind to vote. But the one thing I do hope remains in this game is the opportunity to make fire at four, because I think it's a travesty that you can make it all the way down to the Final 4 and then be voted out because people are afraid to sit next to you. I think you should have an opportunity to make it to that final stage and take it out of the hands of the people who are afraid to sit next to you and put your game in your own hands. If you make fire and you win your spot, how great is that? And if you don't, it's still on your shoulders and not in the hands of someone who's afraid of you.