Why Landman Star Billy Bob Thornton Fought For Years Against Taking TV Roles

While Billy Bob Thornton has become familiar to television audiences for the hit Paramount+ series "Landman", the veteran actor is the first to admit he initially avoided taking small screen roles for years.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Thornton stated that he was "late to the party" entering the realm of television. "[B]ecause when I was growing up TV was a bad word to movie actors. So I resisted forever," he recalled. Thornton was so resistant, in fact, that he turned down roles throughout the 2000s for shows that would go on to great success, although he didn't let slip which specific series he missed out on.

It wasn't until his manager spelled it out for him that Thornton recognized that the entertainment landscape was clearly changing. "My manager kept telling me, 'Dude, this is where it's headed. You don't understand ... These are long-form movies and it's where the future is.'" Eventually, Thornton relented and took the part of psychopathic hitman Lorne Malvo on FX's "Fargo," which transformed his entire mindset of what TV had become.