A Dawson's Creek Actor Turned Down Netflix's Orange Is The New Black

It's difficult to imagine a time when a star coming aboard a Netflix show seemed like a gamble. Yet, back in 2013, the streaming service began taking risks when it went behind the bars of a woman's prison with "Orange is the New Black." Spanning seven seasons, the award-winning show became a flagship entry for the streaming service. The story of Piper Chapman's time at Litchfield Penitentiary made stars out of lead Taylor Schilling and a supporting cast that included Uzo Aduba, Danielle Brooks, and Laverne Cox. However, we could have seen a very different Piper walk into C-Block.

In a 2014 interview with E! Online, "Orange is the New Black" creator Jenji Kohan revealed that before Schilling got the call, former "Dawson's Creek" star Katie Holmes was considered but passed on the project. "I'm a big fan of hers," Kohan said. "You know, I met with her. She had other things to do. And also in the beginning, no one knew what this was." Ultimately, Schilling took the gig and was thrust to the forefront of one of the biggest shows on television for five years.