Save The Dates: Industry And Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms To Stream Early, Top Chef Returns, And More

HBO is making a few small scheduling changes to accommodate the big game.

This Sunday's episodes of "Industry" and "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" will stream early on HBO Max, beginning this Friday, February 6, in advance of Super Bowl Sunday. The new episodes (Episode 5 for "Industry" and Episode 4 for "Seven Kingdoms") will still air on linear HBO as scheduled this Sunday at 9 and 10 pm, respectively.

"Industry," starring Myha'la as ambitious young finance whiz Harper Stern, kicked off Season 4 in January. The supporting cast includes Marisa Abela, Ken Leung, and Kit Harington, along with new additions Max Minghella, Charlie Heaton, and Kiernan Shipka.

A spin-off of "Game of Thrones," "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" debuted in January, with Peter Claffey as lowborn knight Ser Duncan the Tall (aka Dunk) and Dexter Sol Ansell as his squire Egg. (Check out our recap of the most recent episode here.)