Save The Dates: Industry And Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms To Stream Early, Top Chef Returns, And More
HBO is making a few small scheduling changes to accommodate the big game.
This Sunday's episodes of "Industry" and "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" will stream early on HBO Max, beginning this Friday, February 6, in advance of Super Bowl Sunday. The new episodes (Episode 5 for "Industry" and Episode 4 for "Seven Kingdoms") will still air on linear HBO as scheduled this Sunday at 9 and 10 pm, respectively.
"Industry," starring Myha'la as ambitious young finance whiz Harper Stern, kicked off Season 4 in January. The supporting cast includes Marisa Abela, Ken Leung, and Kit Harington, along with new additions Max Minghella, Charlie Heaton, and Kiernan Shipka.
A spin-off of "Game of Thrones," "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" debuted in January, with Peter Claffey as lowborn knight Ser Duncan the Tall (aka Dunk) and Dexter Sol Ansell as his squire Egg. (Check out our recap of the most recent episode here.)
In other scheduling news...
* Bravo's "Top Chef" will return for Season 23 on Monday, March 9 at 9 pm. The new season heads to the Carolinas, centered in the emerging culinary hub of Charlotte, North Carolina, with host Kristen Kish, head judge Tom Colicchio, and perennial judge Gail Simmons all returning. Watch a sneak peek here:
* The BAFTA Film Awards will be broadcast on E! this year, according to Variety, after previously airing on streamer Britbox. The ceremony, hosted by Alan Cumming, will air Sunday, February 22 at 8 pm.
* Katt Williams' fourth Netflix stand-up comedy special, titled "The Last Report," will debut Tuesday, February 10 on the streamer.
* The new E! investigative series "Dirty Rotten Scandals" will premiere Wednesday, March 4 at 9 pm. The first season "explores the darker side of some of America's most beloved television shows – 'The Dr. Phil Show,' 'America's Next Top Model' and 'The Price is Right' – by delivering untold stories from past participants and new original reporting," per the official synopsis.