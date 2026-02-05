Marvel's Incredible Hulk Series Used Footage From An Obscure Steven Spielberg TV Movie

Even prior to "The Incredible Hulk," Kenneth Johnson had experience using Universal-owned stock footage on shows such as "Six Billion Dollar Man" and its oft-forgot Emmy-winning spin-off "Bionic Woman." Speaking to Cinema Retro, Johnson shared, "Well, we were always under the gun to make the episodes as cheap as we could and yet make them look as big as we could. And what I discovered early on doing the bionic shows was that anything that was in the Universal film library, we had access to as long as we didn't use any actor's faces."

Johnson was well acquainted with "Duel's" source material prior to Spielberg getting his hands on it, which led to its use in "The Incredible Hulk." Johnson continued, "And with 'Never Give a Trucker an Even Break,' I had 'Duel' in the back of my head partly because, before I got connected anywhere ... I read a magazine story one night by Richard Matheson ... So, I called Steven Bochco and told him, 'This could be a great TV movie.'"

The rights to "Duel" ended up going to producer George Eckstein, who handed the movie to Steven Spielberg to direct. While some might see his use of "Duel" footage as a form of payback for not being able to work on it, Johnson clarified that the decision was more out of convenience than anything, stating, "It was just footage I could use because it was just sitting there collecting dust."