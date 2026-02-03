Monarch Season 2 Trailer Pits Godzilla And Kong Vs. A Massive Sea Dragon — Watch

"Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" is about to serve up a creature that will make Godzilla and King Kong look puny by comparison.

Apple TV has unveiled a trailer for Season 2 of the monster thriller — premiering Friday, February 27 — and in it, Kurt Russell's Lee Shaw warns that a newly discovered sea creature isn't Kong, "and it's not Godzilla... This is something bigger." And to prove it, we see massive tentacles emerge and pull a gigantic military ship underwater with ease.

A rift has been opened to another world, allowing the sea creature known as Titan X — which looks like a cross between a "Game of Thrones" dragon and a giant squid — to wreak havoc on humanity, demolishing entire city blocks in an instant. But there's hope, Lee says: "To destroy another monster takes another monster." So he and his team try to recruit Godzilla and Kong to fight back against Titan X... and we kinda can't wait to see how this battle plays out.

Season 2 "will pick up with the fate of Monarch — and the world — hanging in the balance," per the official synopsis. "The dramatic saga reveals buried secrets that reunite our heroes (and villains) on Kong's Skull Island, and a new, mysterious village where a mythical Titan rises from the sea. The ripple effects of the past make waves in the present day, blurring the bonds between family, friend and foe — all with the threat of a Titan event on the horizon."



