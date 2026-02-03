Sherri Shepherd's Daytime Talk Show Sherri Canceled After Four Seasons

Another daytime talk show host is saying goodbye: "Sherri," hosted by Sherri Shepherd, is ending its run after four seasons in syndication, Variety reports. The show will sign off at the end of the 2025-26 TV season.

"This decision is driven by the evolving daytime television landscape and does not reflect on the strength of the show, its production – which has found strong creative momentum this season – or the incredibly talented Sherri Shepherd," Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus, co-presidents of show producers Debmar-Mercury, said in a joint statement. "We believe in this show and in Sherri and intend to explore alternatives for it on other platforms."

Hosted by comedian and "30 Rock" alum Shepherd, who won a Daytime Emmy as a co-host of "The View," "Sherri" debuted in September 2022 as a replacement for "The Wendy Williams Show." It was renewed for Season 4 last March.

On the show, Shepherd "offers her fun and flirty take on pop culture and trending topics to the daytime audience," according to the official synopsis. "As America's favorite girl next door, her comedy-driven show [features] celebrity interviews, informative experts, moments of inspiration, and amazing everyday people to create an hour of entertainment escapism."

Shepherd's not the only one saying goodbye to daytime: "The Kelly Clarkson Show" is also ending after seven seasons, it was announced earlier on Monday, leaving just a handful of traditional daytime talk shows on the air, including "The Drew Barrymore Show" and "The Jennifer Hudson Show."