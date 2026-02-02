The Kelly Clarkson Show To End This Fall After 7 Seasons: 'This Was Not An Easy Decision,' Host Says

Daytime TV is about to get a lot less musical: "The Kelly Clarkson Show" is officially ending with the conclusion of its seventh season this fall — a difficult decision made by the host herself, TVLine has learned.

"Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives," Clarkson says in a statement (which you can read in full below).

The show will remain in production through the rest of Season 7, keeping it on the air through Fall 2026. While Clarkson is expected to stay on as host, the show confirms that "a few special guest hosts will be announced." At this time, it's unclear when those guests will fill in.

News of the show's impending conclusion was shared with the staff and crew on Monday, but rumors of Clarkson's daytime departure have been swirling for months. Hoda Kotb was even rumored to be a potential replacement host at one point, though Kotb herself denied the buzz during a May 2025 visit to her friends at "Today."

Clarkson, who skyrocketed to fame as the first winner of "American Idol" in 2002, launched her hit daytime talk show in 2019 in Los Angeles, eventually relocating to New York City in 2023. During its four-year run, the show netted more than 20 Daytime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Talk Show, Entertainment, as well as Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host for Clarkson.

Clarkson found instant success on daytime, thanks in part to her viral "Kellyoke" segment, in which the human jukebox would perform a song of her choosing — usually better than the original artist, if we're being honest. Here she is performing Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" in 2024:

With Clarkson no longer stepping up to the mic on the daily, this leaves a small handful of daytime talk shows remaining in syndication, including "The Drew Barrymore show," fellow "American Idol" alumni's "The Jennifer Hudson Show," Karamo Brown's "Karamo," Sherri Shepherd's "Sherri," and "Tamron Hall."