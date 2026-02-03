A Real Housewife Crashes American Idol Auditions — And We Have A Bone To Pick With Carrie Underwood

Wherever Meredith Marks is right now (probably in a bathtub or screaming at someone on a plane), we just know that she's fuming. The February 2 episode of "American Idol" welcomed "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Britani Bateman, and by "welcomed," we mean that Bateman tagged along with her auditioning niece for moral support — and maybe to snag a bit of the spotlight for herself while she was at it.

If you don't watch "RHOSLC," just know that Bateman is basically the ladies' lovable punching bag, often the butt of a cruel joke, so it was only fitting that she should ask the judges, "Do you know who I am?" and receive nothing but silence and blank stares. Classic Bateman. Also classic Bateman? Joining her niece in a duet of "Let Me Be Your Star" from the short-lived NBC Broadway drama "Smash." Send them both to Hollywood Week, we say!

In all seriousness, we weren't surprised when the judges said yes to Bateman's niece, 20-year-old Carmen Lorell Martin, who sat at the piano to deliver a beautiful cover of Ty Myers' "Thought It Was Love." There's both an innocence and a strength to her voice that we find very interesting — even if that pitchy duet with her aunt did neither of them any favors.

We were, however, surprised by some of the questionable calls Carrie Underwood made this week. As you'll see below, not only did she randomly decide to champion someone who doesn't belong in Hollywood Week (in our opinion), but she also projected her own motherly hang-ups on a young singer who otherwise should have been a shoe-in.

Read on for a breakdown of the 12 other contestants sent through to Hollywood in the second week of "American Idol" Season 24 auditions, then vote for your five (5) favorites in our poll below. Drop a comment while you're at it: Do you disagree with any of the judges' calls this week?