Imperfect Women: Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington And Kate Mara Keep Dark Secrets In Apple TV Drama's First Trailer — Watch

Kate Mara's character can't say enough good things about her best friends at the start of the new teaser trailer for "Imperfect Women." But at 20 seconds in, things take a turn: The warm-and-fuzzy feelings stop, and a dead body turns up.

Apple TV on Tuesday released a roughly 30-second peek at the upcoming thriller, which is based on Araminta Hall's 2020 novel of the same name. Per its logline, the limited series "examines a crime that shatters the lives of a decades-long friendship of three women" and "explores guilt and retribution, love and betrayal, and the compromises we make that alter our lives irrevocably."

Elisabeth Moss ("The Handmaid's Tale") and Kerry Washington ("Scandal") star in and executive-produce the drama, with a cast that includes Mara ("House of Cards"), Corey Stoll ("House of Cards"), Joel Kinnaman ("For All Mankind"), Sheryl Lee Ralph ("Abbott Elementary"), Ana Ortiz ("Ugly Betty"), Leslie Odom Jr. ("Hamilton"), Keith Carradine ("Madam Secretary"), and Wilson Bethel ("All Rise"), among others.

Annie Weisman ("Physical") created "Imperfect Women" for television and serves as showrunner and EP. The eight-episode limited series will premiere with two episodes on Wednesday, March 18; new episodes will follow on Wednesdays through the finale on April 29.

