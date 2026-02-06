The White Lotus Creator Mike White Wants A Breakout Star To Return For Season 4

Mike White's hit HBO series "The White Lotus" immerses viewers in the lifestyles of society's most wealthy and privileged, diving deep into their issues — both personal and professional — with a backdrop of luxury vacation destinations. The first season, which aired in 2021, follows an intertwining group of guests at the eponymous hotel in Hawaii, including Sydney Sweeney's college sophomore Olivia Mossbacher.

Sweeney, who broke through with her turn as Cassie Howard in HBO's "Euphoria" two years prior, is now one of Hollywood's most in-demand rising stars. As such, it's no surprise that the creator of "The White Lotus" is keen on working with her again. Mike White has expressed interest in bringing back Sweeney's sardonic character for a future season, though he's aware that it might be tricky. "I don't know if we could afford her now," he told Variety. "As of now, it doesn't look like that's gonna happen."

Sweeney's successful run on HBO has led to a few major film roles, though the results have been mixed, with the superhero flick "Madame Web" and the boxing biopic "Christy" both underperforming at the box office. Her most commercially successful movie to date is the romantic comedy "Anyone But You" (despite mixed reviews, it grossed around $220 million worldwide on a budget of $25 million) and her most recent outing, the psychological thriller "The Housemaid," has also been a financial success.