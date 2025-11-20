The White Lotus Season 4 Will Officially Take Place In France — Here's Everything We Know So Far
A season of The White Lotus set in France? Ooh la la!
HBO chairman and CEO Casey Bloys confirmed at a press event on Thursday that the upcoming fourth "White Lotus" season will take place in France. (Deadline first reported in September that the European country was being eyed for Season 4, but that location had yet to be made official.)
This will put the luxury hotel dramedy back in Europe for the second time, after Season 2 took place on the Italian island of Sicily. Season 1 was set in Hawaii, while Season 3 was set in Thailand.
The White Lotus was renewed for a fourth season in January, a month before Season 3 began airing. It's a good thing they made their reservations early, too: The third season earned the best ratings for the series so far, with 6.2 million total viewers tuning in for the Season 3 finale, a 51% improvement over the Season 2 ender.
As soon as the season ended, we started speculating right away about where the show will head next and who might be joining the cast. (Plus, we know that series creator Mike White likes to bring back a character or two from previous seasons every year.) So what do we know for sure about Season 4 so far? Allow us to be your concierge on this journey.
Here, we've collected all the information we have on The White Lotus Season 4, including casting, location, plot details and more. We'll continue to update this page as additional news trickles in, but in the meantime, scroll down to review everything we know so far.
What is The White Lotus about?
It's an anthology, so every season is different, following a new set of hotel guests as they spend a week at a luxurious hotel in the fictional White Lotus chain. Season 1, which aired in 2021, was set in Hawaii, with a cast that included Jennifer Coolidge, Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Sydney Sweeney, Jake Lacy, Alexandra Daddario, Murray Bartlett and Natasha Rothwell. Coolidge reprised her role as Tanya McQuoid in Season 2, set in Italy, joined by Michael Imperioli, Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Haley Lu Richardson, Leo Woodall and more. In Season 3, set in Thailand, Rothwell returned as spa manager Belinda and Jon Gries returned as Tanya's husband Greg, along with new cast additions Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Walton Goggins, Aimee Lou Wood and more.
How did The White Lotus Season 3 end?
Again, this show is an anthology, so previous seasons won't have much bearing on what happens in Season 4. But some storylines do tend to carry over, so for the record: In the Season 3 finale, Rick and his girlfriend Chelsea were shot dead after Rick shot the man he thought murdered his father — who turned out to actually be his father. Plus: Timothy nearly killed his whole family with poisoned smoothies, but thought better of it at the last minute, so the family returned home to face Timothy's financial downfall; female friends Jaclyn, Kate and Laurie buried the hatchet and reached a new understanding; and Belinda accepted a $5 million payout from Greg to stay quiet about his whereabouts. (For more details, check out our full finale recap.)
Where will The White Lotus Season 4 be located?
As noted above, HBO boss Casey Bloys has confirmed France as the Season 4 setting, following White's previous hints that he wanted to move away from the sun-dappled tropical locations. "For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the 'crashing waves against rocks' vernacular," he teased in a post-finale interview.
Who is in the cast of The White Lotus Season 4?
There's no word yet on which veteran actors will be booking a trip to The White Lotus in Season 4 — or which characters from previous seasons might be returning this time around. But when we do hear any casting news, we'll be sure to share it here.
Does The White Lotus Season 4 have a release date?
No, HBO hasn't announced a premiere date yet for Season 4. But when they do, we'll be certain to mark our calendars.
Does The White Lotus Season 4 have a trailer?
No, we haven't seen any footage from Season 4 of The White Lotus yet. But we'll add any teaser or trailer HBO releases here as soon as it drops, so be sure to check back here for updates.