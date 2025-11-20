A season of The White Lotus set in France? Ooh la la!

HBO chairman and CEO Casey Bloys confirmed at a press event on Thursday that the upcoming fourth "White Lotus" season will take place in France. (Deadline first reported in September that the European country was being eyed for Season 4, but that location had yet to be made official.)

This will put the luxury hotel dramedy back in Europe for the second time, after Season 2 took place on the Italian island of Sicily. Season 1 was set in Hawaii, while Season 3 was set in Thailand.

The White Lotus was renewed for a fourth season in January, a month before Season 3 began airing. It's a good thing they made their reservations early, too: The third season earned the best ratings for the series so far, with 6.2 million total viewers tuning in for the Season 3 finale, a 51% improvement over the Season 2 ender.

As soon as the season ended, we started speculating right away about where the show will head next and who might be joining the cast. (Plus, we know that series creator Mike White likes to bring back a character or two from previous seasons every year.) So what do we know for sure about Season 4 so far? Allow us to be your concierge on this journey.

Here, we've collected all the information we have on The White Lotus Season 4, including casting, location, plot details and more. We'll continue to update this page as additional news trickles in, but in the meantime, scroll down to review everything we know so far.