Why Alicia Silverstone Turned Down An Important How I Met Your Mother Guest Role
Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) crossed paths with many different women on his journey to meet the mother of his future children. However, he never got to meet one famous actress due to some good old fashioned behind the scenes drama.
"Clueless" star Alicia Silverstone was set to appear on the series as Ted's dermatologist turned love interest. She would have been part of a multi-episode arc about their relationship, but then the show's producers had the idea to stunt cast the role of her assistant Abby with pop star Britney Spears.
According to TV Guide, Silverstone's representatives feared her centerpiece role had turned into a side course for Spears' celebrity cameo and, as a result, she backed out. Her replacement, Sarah Chalke from "Scrubs" took over the part, but because of her busy schedule on the medical comedy, the intended multi-episode love affair was reduced to a one-episode role.
The show's creators still hoped to have Silverstone guest star
It's not hard to imagine a performer as charismatic as Alicia Silverstone fitting into the "How I Met Your Mother" mold with ease. And even after turning down her initial opportunity to guest star, the show's creators always hoped for her to return. Showrunners Carter Bays and Craig Thomas said at the time that they would "create another character for her." Sadly, that never came to be.
Instead we got Britney Spears, who appeared in the episode as Sarah Chalke's receptionist Abby. Playing against type, the pop star was an eager admirer of schluby Ted. While not the most groundbreaking comedic performance, Spears plays up the awkwardness of her character and even gave Neil Patrick Harris' Barney a run for his money with her bluntness.
Over 20 years later, the whole ordeal is little more than a bump within the show's legacy. While we might never know what Silverstone would have brought to "How I Met Your Mother," TV audiences can anticipate seeing her reprise her iconic Cher Horowitz role on the "Clueless" sequel series currently in the works at Peacock.