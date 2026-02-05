Why Alicia Silverstone Turned Down An Important How I Met Your Mother Guest Role

Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) crossed paths with many different women on his journey to meet the mother of his future children. However, he never got to meet one famous actress due to some good old fashioned behind the scenes drama.

"Clueless" star Alicia Silverstone was set to appear on the series as Ted's dermatologist turned love interest. She would have been part of a multi-episode arc about their relationship, but then the show's producers had the idea to stunt cast the role of her assistant Abby with pop star Britney Spears.

According to TV Guide, Silverstone's representatives feared her centerpiece role had turned into a side course for Spears' celebrity cameo and, as a result, she backed out. Her replacement, Sarah Chalke from "Scrubs" took over the part, but because of her busy schedule on the medical comedy, the intended multi-episode love affair was reduced to a one-episode role.