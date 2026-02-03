Casting News: The Last Of Us Recasts Manny For Season 3, Original RHONY Cast Returns On E!, And More

A key character on HBO's "The Last of Us" will look a little different when the series returns for Season 3. Following a previous announcement that Danny Ramirez would not be returning as Manny, the role has been recast with Jorge Lendeborg Jr. ("Wu-Tang: An American Saga"), Deadline reports. Ramirez reportedly exited the show due to scheduling conflicts.

Additionally, "The Last of Us" has cast Clea DuVall ("Veep") as a Seraphite set to debut in Season 3, which is currently in production.

HBO hasn't revealed many details about "The Last of Us" Season 3, but given that Season 2 ended by pivoting to Abby's perspective, it's safe to assume that at least the beginning of the coming season will explore Kaitlyn Dever's character and share her experiences from "The Last of Us Part II" video game.

In other recent casting news...

* E! is reuniting five cast members from the original "Real Housewives of New York City" for a new reality series titled "The Golden Life." Countess Luann de Lesseps, Jill Zarin, Ramona Singer, Kelly Bensimon, and Sonja Morgan will reunite for 10 episodes of good times in Palm Beach. But as the official logline warns: "Though skies are bright in Florida, unresolved drama looms as they reconnect after years of highs and lows." A premiere date is not yet known.

* John Cho ("The Afterparty") has joined Ben Stiller and Jessica Chastain in the Apple TV drama series "The Off Weeks," which follows a divorced father (Stiller) who falls "dangerously in love" with a mysterious woman named Stella (Chastain), Variety reports. A premiere date for the show, which also stars Arian Moayed, Annaleigh Ashford, and Richard Gere, is not yet known.

* Stephen Fry ("24: Live Another Day") will star in the Fox drama "The Interrogator," which has received a straight-to-series order, Variety reports. Fry will play former MI6 agent Conrad Henry, who leads an elite team, and his "quirky charm, superior intellect, and mind-bending behavioral maneuvers make him the only man able to lockpick the minds of the world's most dangerous criminals." Fry also wrote the pilot, with revisions made by Bill Harper and Matt Pyken. The 12-episode first season is expected to premiere sometime in the 2026–2027 broadcast TV season.