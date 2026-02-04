WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Wednesday: Sabrina Carpenter On The Muppet Show, Shifting Gears Finale, And More

By Claire Franken
Sabrina Carpenter on The Muppet Show ABC

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Wednesday: "Shifting Gears" wraps Season 2, "Abbott Elementary" celebrates Valentine's Day, and "The Muppet Show" is revived for one night only. 

Showtimes for February 4, 2026

ET

Beast Games

Prime Video

An epic betrayal occurs as the strongest and smartest players smash the final heart; after weeks of intense competition, an unexpected surprise changes everything.

Chris Spencer: GOAT Adjacent

Hulu

The comedian delivers jokes on marriage, family, aging, race, and his Jamaican roots.

Hijack

Apple TV

A shocking turn of events forces Sam to make a gesture of good faith; in London, Daniel calls on a friend to help look into what’s happening in Berlin.

    Is It Cake? Valentines

    Netflix

    Bakers team up with their sweetie pies to create ultra-realistic cakes and hoodwink celebrity judges in this special Valentine's Day edition.

    Jackie Fabulous: You Can Leave

    Hulu

    The comedian takes on a variety of topics, including ex-husbands, diet pills, menopause, and more.

    Relationship Goals

    Prime Video MOVIE PREMIERE

    When an ambitious TV producer (Kelly Rowland) sets her sights on becoming the first woman to run New York's top morning show, she finds herself competing with her ex (Method Man) whose supposed transformation — and lingering chemistry — threaten to upend both her career goals and her resolve.

    School Spirits

    Paramount+

    A detention day unearths Split River’s buried secrets and hidden history.

    Shrinking

    Apple TV

    The gang unites to support Paul during a health setback; Jimmy and Alice help Louis take a big step; Liz and Derek make a tough choice.

      ET

      Chicago Med

      NBC

      Charles faces a new challenge when three medical students shadow him for a day; Goodwin faces a high-stakes board meeting; Frost reckons with his past.

      House of Payne

      BET

      Ella imparts wisdom and reassurance to her baby boy; Janine and Jazmine schedule much needed mommy daughter time.

      The Masked Singer

      Fox

      The last wildcard of the season makes a grand entrance.

      The Price Is Right at Night

      CBS

      "Survivor" host Jeff Probst joins Drew Carey for an episode with a lineup of exotic trips inspired by iconic locations form the competition series. 

      Shifting Gears

      ABC

      Season 2 finale: Matt revs his love life back up only to find the road rockier than expected; Riley and Gabe question the nature of their relationship; Angela Kinsey guest-stars.

      Ugliest House in America

      HGTV

      Season 7 finale: The ugly quest comes to an end as Retta reveals the winner of Ugliest House in America.

      ET

      Abbott Elementary

      ABC

      It's Valentine's Day at Abbott, and the teachers find themselves meddling in students' love lives while navigating their own.

      Assisted Living

      BET

      Sandra and Philip try to find the best way to celebrate their parents' anniversary; the assisted living facility puts on a manhunt for Reginald, who is still missing.

      ET

      The Beauty

      FX

      A group of billionaires gather to make history. 

      Chicago Fire

      NBC

      Pascal finds himself under intense scrutiny when a member of the firehouse is injured on a call; Herrmann grapples with family issues.

      Fear Factor: House of Fear

      Fox

      The 11 remaining contestants compete in a twisted game of horse dragging, dumpster diving, and revenge leading to the most disgusting elimination yet. 

      Hollywood Squares

      CBS

      Celebrities include Michelle Buteau, Ana Gasteyer, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Janelle James, Method Man, Bobby Moynihan, Tig Notaro, Paul Scheer, Ariana DeBose, Ron Funches, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Tiffany Haddish, Pete Holmes, Niecy Nash‑Betts, and Ms. Pat.

      The Muppet Show

      ABC & Disney+ ONE-OFF SPECIAL

      Music, comedy, and a whole lot of chaos are bound to ensue when The Muppets once again take the stage of the original Muppet Theatre with their very special guest, Sabrina Carpenter.

      Sistas

      BET

      As buried trauma resurfaces, Danni, Andi, and Fatima must unravel denial, secrets, and challenges of supporting one another through personal crises.

      Southern Charm

      Bravo

      Austen reveals some news about Audrey, much to Salley's delight; Craig gets frustrated when rumors get in the way of his romance with Charley.

      Star Search

      Netflix

      The rebooted talent show judged by Jelly Roll, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Chrissy Teigen continues.

      ET

      Chicago P.D.

      NBC

      Details about Imani's past emerge as the Intelligence Unit seeks the truth behind the sudden resurfacing of a decades-old missing child case.

      The Coach Vick Experience

      BET

      The docuseries follows Michael Vick as he returns home to Virginia for the biggest challenge of his life — stepping in as a first-time head coach tasked with reigniting Norfolk State's struggling football program.

