What To Watch Wednesday: Sabrina Carpenter On The Muppet Show, Shifting Gears Finale, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Wednesday: "Shifting Gears" wraps Season 2, "Abbott Elementary" celebrates Valentine's Day, and "The Muppet Show" is revived for one night only.
If you'd like a recommended watch-list like this delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!
Showtimes for February 4, 2026
Beast Games
An epic betrayal occurs as the strongest and smartest players smash the final heart; after weeks of intense competition, an unexpected surprise changes everything.
Chris Spencer: GOAT Adjacent
The comedian delivers jokes on marriage, family, aging, race, and his Jamaican roots.
Hijack
A shocking turn of events forces Sam to make a gesture of good faith; in London, Daniel calls on a friend to help look into what’s happening in Berlin.
Is It Cake? Valentines
Bakers team up with their sweetie pies to create ultra-realistic cakes and hoodwink celebrity judges in this special Valentine's Day edition.
Jackie Fabulous: You Can Leave
The comedian takes on a variety of topics, including ex-husbands, diet pills, menopause, and more.
Relationship Goals
When an ambitious TV producer (Kelly Rowland) sets her sights on becoming the first woman to run New York's top morning show, she finds herself competing with her ex (Method Man) whose supposed transformation — and lingering chemistry — threaten to upend both her career goals and her resolve.
School Spirits
A detention day unearths Split River’s buried secrets and hidden history.
Chicago Med
Charles faces a new challenge when three medical students shadow him for a day; Goodwin faces a high-stakes board meeting; Frost reckons with his past.
House of Payne
Ella imparts wisdom and reassurance to her baby boy; Janine and Jazmine schedule much needed mommy daughter time.
The Masked Singer
The last wildcard of the season makes a grand entrance.
The Price Is Right at Night
"Survivor" host Jeff Probst joins Drew Carey for an episode with a lineup of exotic trips inspired by iconic locations form the competition series.
Shifting Gears
Season 2 finale: Matt revs his love life back up only to find the road rockier than expected; Riley and Gabe question the nature of their relationship; Angela Kinsey guest-stars.
Ugliest House in America
Season 7 finale: The ugly quest comes to an end as Retta reveals the winner of Ugliest House in America.
Abbott Elementary
It's Valentine's Day at Abbott, and the teachers find themselves meddling in students' love lives while navigating their own.
Assisted Living
Sandra and Philip try to find the best way to celebrate their parents' anniversary; the assisted living facility puts on a manhunt for Reginald, who is still missing.
The Beauty
A group of billionaires gather to make history.
Chicago Fire
Pascal finds himself under intense scrutiny when a member of the firehouse is injured on a call; Herrmann grapples with family issues.
Fear Factor: House of Fear
The 11 remaining contestants compete in a twisted game of horse dragging, dumpster diving, and revenge leading to the most disgusting elimination yet.
Hollywood Squares
Celebrities include Michelle Buteau, Ana Gasteyer, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Janelle James, Method Man, Bobby Moynihan, Tig Notaro, Paul Scheer, Ariana DeBose, Ron Funches, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Tiffany Haddish, Pete Holmes, Niecy Nash‑Betts, and Ms. Pat.
The Muppet Show
Music, comedy, and a whole lot of chaos are bound to ensue when The Muppets once again take the stage of the original Muppet Theatre with their very special guest, Sabrina Carpenter.
Sistas
As buried trauma resurfaces, Danni, Andi, and Fatima must unravel denial, secrets, and challenges of supporting one another through personal crises.
Southern Charm
Austen reveals some news about Audrey, much to Salley's delight; Craig gets frustrated when rumors get in the way of his romance with Charley.
Star Search
The rebooted talent show judged by Jelly Roll, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Chrissy Teigen continues.
Chicago P.D.
Details about Imani's past emerge as the Intelligence Unit seeks the truth behind the sudden resurfacing of a decades-old missing child case.
The Coach Vick Experience
The docuseries follows Michael Vick as he returns home to Virginia for the biggest challenge of his life — stepping in as a first-time head coach tasked with reigniting Norfolk State's struggling football program.