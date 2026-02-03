How Much Are Super Bowl Halftime Performers Paid?

Super Bowl halftime shows tend to be extravagant events that feature the biggest musical acts on the planet — Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Eminem, Rihanna, Michael Jackson, Katy Perry, to name a few past participants. Meanwhile, the Super Bowl 60 halftime show features Bad Bunny and Green Day. Given the A-list profiles of these acts, it's easy to assume that they get paid a hefty chunk of change, but that isn't the case. In fact, they don't really get paid for performing at the biggest football game of the year — but the NFL fronts the bill for other costs.

"We do not pay the artists," NFL spokesperson Joanna Hunter revealed in 2016 (per Forbes). "We cover expenses and production costs."

Still, it isn't as simple as giving the artists zilch and covering the costs of their stage shows and expenses. The performers get paid union-mandated rates, which don't exactly add more millions to their bank accounts. For example, Usher reportedly earned $671 for his headline performance at the record-setting Super Bowl 58, with a further $1800 paid out for rehearsals. With that in mind, what do these artists actually stand to gain from performing if money isn't the main factor?