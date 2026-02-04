High Potential Just Took Morgan And Karadec's Partnership To The Next Level — So Why Is She 'Horrified'?
Unbothered. Unserious. Unshakable. These are words we would normally use to describe Morgan Gillory — that is, until the February 3 episode of "High Potential" revealed a more vulnerable layer to Kaitlin Olson's character, bringing her significantly closer to Karadec in the process.
While investigating the mysterious murder (aren't they all?) of a billionaire tech visionary, the partners found themselves trapped in a small office with a potentially toxic gas slowly filling the room. Karadec remained calm, cool, and collected, while Morgan spiraled into a full-blown panic attack, aggressively refusing Karadec's help when he first tried to console her.
With her breathing growing heavier, Morgan tried the "five, four, three, two, one thing" to ground herself by identifying five unique objects in the room, but it didn't work. That's when Morgan, convinced that she was facing her final moments, started to think about her kids, at which point fear turned to complete despair. Thinking about Ava, Elliott, and Chloe having to move forward without her, she began to sob, allowing Karadec to swoop in and calm her down with a deep hug.
By the time the door to the room finally opened, Morgan had regained her composure, attempting to play off her interaction with Karadec in scientific terms. "Mirror neurons," she said to him. "It's an unconscious empathetic brain response, like a yawn. Your breathing and your heart rate were calm, so they calmed mine down. Thank you."
Karadec reassures Morgan of her strength
After solving the murder and attending Oz's father's memorial (more on that later), Morgan and Karadec had an awkward follow-up conversation about her panic attack, which began with Morgan admitting that she's "horrified" by what happened. As far as she's concerned, Karadec should be able to count on his partner when they find themselves in trouble, and she turned out to be a "giant useless mess."
Karadec immediately put a stop to this talk, telling Morgan that she shouldn't apologize for "being human." He assured her that he remains fully confident in her abilities to navigate dangerous ordeals, and she's still the one he'd turn to when times get tough. "Out of all the people in my life, you will know exactly what to do," he said, which made her feel better.
In true "High Potential" fashion, their conversation ended with Karadec giving one last look back at Morgan as she entered her car and drove away. The cogs were clearly turning in his head, but what could he have been thinking about?
Will Lucia and Karadec make it this time?
Perhaps Karadec was thinking about an interaction he had with Lucia (guest star Susan Kelechi Watson) earlier in the episode. Viewers were given another peek into Karadec's apartment, where his estranged ex-fiancée was surprised to see that he kept and framed a flower she gave him when they were still together.
Karadec revealed that, at the time, he didn't think he deserved it. And while they were at it, he didn't think he deserved Lucia's love either. He told her that he hopes he's changed enough to be the man she needs, but she corrected him — he was always the man she needed, and it broke her heart when he ended their engagement. When he said he didn't want to hurt her again, she simply replied, "Then don't."
On one hand, it feels like this relationship is back on track, firing on all cylinders. But now that we know Karadec broke off their engagement because he felt like he wasn't enough for her, maybe his subconscious was just trying to tell him that she wasn't the right woman for him. Score one for Team #Morgadec?
High Potential takes us inside Oz and Soto's personal lives
OK, remember how we mentioned Oz's father's memorial earlier? Let's get into it. "High Potential" hasn't done the best job of shining a spotlight on its supporting cast, so getting a peek into Oz's personal life was refreshing — even if it came at a particularly devastating time in his life.
When Oz discovered that his father's headstone hadn't arrived yet, his mother revealed that their life insurance had all been spent. Apparently the funeral home took advantage of her, convincing her to order an Italian headstone that cost more than $20,000. Upon hearing about this predatory business behavior, Soto became enraged, threatening to prosecute the funeral home unless they refunded Oz's mother and sold her the affordable headstone she originally wanted.
It was a nice, humanizing exchange between Oz and his superior, during which we also learned a little nugget about Soto: when her mother died, she suddenly found herself as the matriarch of a "big, complicated family," and was totally overwhelmed. It's all in the details, people.
The actual memorial was also lovely, complete with a well-delivered speech from Oz about the importance of appreciating the people around you, including "family, friends, and the friends who become family. You have to hold them a little tighter." Seeing the show's core group (minus Wagner, but oh well) come together in such an emotional setting was a good reminder of how close they really are.
OK, let's talk: How incredible was Kaitlin Olson in that panic attack scene? And what do you make of Karadec's look back at her after the memorial? Did you appreciate learning more about Oz and Soto? And are you rooting for Karadec and Lucia this time around? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.