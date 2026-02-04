High Potential Just Took Morgan And Karadec's Partnership To The Next Level — So Why Is She 'Horrified'?

Unbothered. Unserious. Unshakable. These are words we would normally use to describe Morgan Gillory — that is, until the February 3 episode of "High Potential" revealed a more vulnerable layer to Kaitlin Olson's character, bringing her significantly closer to Karadec in the process.

While investigating the mysterious murder (aren't they all?) of a billionaire tech visionary, the partners found themselves trapped in a small office with a potentially toxic gas slowly filling the room. Karadec remained calm, cool, and collected, while Morgan spiraled into a full-blown panic attack, aggressively refusing Karadec's help when he first tried to console her.

With her breathing growing heavier, Morgan tried the "five, four, three, two, one thing" to ground herself by identifying five unique objects in the room, but it didn't work. That's when Morgan, convinced that she was facing her final moments, started to think about her kids, at which point fear turned to complete despair. Thinking about Ava, Elliott, and Chloe having to move forward without her, she began to sob, allowing Karadec to swoop in and calm her down with a deep hug.

By the time the door to the room finally opened, Morgan had regained her composure, attempting to play off her interaction with Karadec in scientific terms. "Mirror neurons," she said to him. "It's an unconscious empathetic brain response, like a yawn. Your breathing and your heart rate were calm, so they calmed mine down. Thank you."