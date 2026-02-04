Dawson's Creek Reunion! Joshua Jackson To Star In Greg Berlanti's HBO Max Pilot How To Survive Without Me

If you don't wanna wait for a significant "Dawson's Creek" reunion, today is your day.

"Dawson's" alum Joshua Jackson has signed on to star in "How to Survive Without Me," a drama pilot from former "Dawson's" showrunner-turned-überproducer Greg Berlanti, Deadline reports. Ray Romano ("Everybody Loves Raymond") will co-star.

The potential series follows the De Angelis family, which is foundering after the death of its matriarch, Beverly, a culinary whiz. "But," the project's logline states, "in true Beverly fashion, she found a way to keep running the show from the beyond. Should they wish to experience Beverly's final work, the family must find the time — and make the effort — to remain connected, and be there for each other through all of life's challenges yet to come." The drama is based on a story that Berlanti and Bash Doran wrote with Robbie Rogers.

Jackson's character, Cooper, is a chef on the verge of starting a major new business. Though he's outwardly confident and a "player," he's got a secret that could bring it all tumbling down. Romano will play Leo, Beverly's widower and father of Cooper and four other adult children. Leo's challenge involves becoming the family's new center in the wake of his wife's death.

In addition to "Dawson's," on which he played Pacey Witter, Jackson's TV resume includes "Fatal Attraction," "Dr. Death," "Little Fires Everywhere," "The Affair," and "Fringe." He most recently starred in ABC's "Doctor Odyssey," which ran for one season before the network cancelled it in June 2025.

Berlanti's wide-ranging, post-"Dawson's" TV works include "You," "Doom Patrol," "Riverdale," "Red, White & Royal Blue," "Blindspot," "Brothers & Sisters," and "Everwood," as well as many DC Comics-based Arrowverse series, including "Arrow," "The Flash," "Superman & Lois" and "DC's Legends of Tomorrow."

Both Jackson and Berlanti were part of the September 2025 "Dawson's Creek" "Class Reunion" event in New York City, a one-night-only reading of the pilot episode's script that also featured cast members Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes, Mary Beth Peil, John Wesley Shipp, Mary-Margaret Humes, Nina Repeta, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe, and Busy Philipps. The evening was a benefit for F Cancer and "Dawson's" star James Van Der Beek, who was diagnosed with Stage 3 colorectal cancer in November 2025. Van Der Beek ultimately was unable to attend the event because of a stomach illness; "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda read the part of Dawson in Van Der Beek's absence.

