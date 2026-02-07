Parks And Recreation's Aubrey Plaza Got In Trouble For Stealing From A Beloved Guest Star

Aubrey Plaza's dark and detached April Ludgate is one of the most effective secret weapons on "Parks and Recreation," but as it turns out, Plaza can be an agent of chaos in real life too. In fact, she once got in trouble for stealing from a major guest star. Not just any guest star, either: Plaza helped herself to a little memento from future U.S. President Joe Biden's desk when the cast of the NBC sitcom visited the White House.

To be completely fair, Plaza didn't swipe any state secrets from Biden (who was the acting Vice President at the time), only a note that was pretty noticeably connected to herself. She recounted the story to her former co-star during an appearance on "Good Hang" with Amy Poehler, noting that it wasn't during filming but rather during the cast's White House tour. "I saw a little, like, vice president-monogrammed notebook piece of paper that said, like, 'Aubrey Plaza' and then, like, three facts about me," Plaza explained, adding that the note was an executive summary about her penned for Biden's sake. "And I swiped it."

Ultimately, Plaza got away with taking the note, which caused both her and Poehler to wonder about the extent and quality of White House security systems. However, it put her at odds with "Parks and Recreation" co-creator and executive producer Mike Schur (who is currently working on a new sitcom with Poehler). Understandably, Schur was less than delighted to learn that one of his stars had just pillaged the VP's desk.