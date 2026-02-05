Dark Winds Renewed For Season 5 At AMC, Ahead Of Season 4 Premiere

Those "Dark Winds" will continue to blow at AMC: The noir drama has been renewed for Season 5, less than two weeks before it returns for Season 4, TVLine has learned.

Like the two seasons before it, "Dark Winds" Season 5 will span eight hour-long episodes. Filming begins in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in March for an eventual 2027 premiere.

"Over four seasons, 'Dark Winds' has masterfully blended compelling character-driven stories, Navajo culture, spirituality and breathtaking cinematography," said Dan McDermott, president of AMC Studios, in a statement. "We are elated to continue the journey alongside showrunner John Wirth and the incomparable Zahn McClarnon. Our extraordinary producing and creative team, cast and crew have crafted a gripping crime drama that continues to be embraced by fans and widely celebrated by critics. We can't wait to share more of this incredible story with audiences across the globe."

Added series star McClarnon, "Thank you to Kristin Dolan, Dan McDermott, and all of AMC Networks for continuing to support and believe in 'Dark Winds.' It's such a privilege to embody the character of Joe Leaphorn, and I'm excited to return to Santa Fe with this amazing cast and crew to craft another thrilling season of the show that means so much to all of us."

First premiering in 2022, "Dark Winds" follows officers of the Navajo Tribal Police — McClarnon's Lt. Joe Leaphorn, Kiowa Gordon's Jim Chee, and Jessica Matten's Bernadette Manuelito — as they solve mysteries on their reservation, which is besieged by increasingly violent crimes in the 1970s. The upcoming fourth season centers on the search for a missing Navajo girl, which, per the official logline, "takes Leaphorn, Chee and Manuelito from the safety of Navajo Nation to the gritty terrain of 1970s Los Angeles in a race against the clock to save her from an obsessive killer (guest star Franka Potente) with ties to organized crime."

"Dark Winds" returns for Season 4 on Sunday, February 15, at 9/8c on AMC and AMC+. Glad to hear the show isn't going anywhere? Tell us below.