Dawson's Creek Boss Threatened To Quit If Warner Bros. Censored The Show's Historic Gay Kiss

In the Season 3 finale of "Dawson's Creek," titled "True Love," the show's main characters take control of their own love stories. Joey sails off with Pacey for the summer, while Jen follows Henry's football camp bus to loudly declare her feelings. Showrunner Greg Berlanti, who is part of the LGBTQ+ community himself, was determined to make Jack's storyline just as romantic and important as that of the straight couples, and this would include physical intimacy.

"If we were going to bring the character out, it seemed silly to me that he couldn't kiss," Berlanti told The Hollywood Reporter. "There hadn't been a gay kiss that was romantic on primetime TV," he explained to Vanity Fair. "There had been joke kisses, but there was never a romantic kiss between two characters, let alone two high schoolers." On "Melrose Place," Matthew and Rob's allegedly scandalous kiss was cut away from entirely, while "That '70s Show" had the audience in stitches over Eric's over-the-top disgust when Buddy kissed him.

In "Dawson's Creek," Jack drives to Boston to prove to Ethan that he isn't afraid to be out or kiss a man in public. As staff writer Gina Fattore recalled, Berlanti was adamant that the scene be done right, saying, "I want this to be a great kiss. I want there to be close-ups, and I want it to feel romantic." (via Vanity Fair). Berlanti believed in this moment so much that he was willing to quit to make it happen, refusing the network's absurd stipulation that it be "filmed across the street from a very, very wide shot" (per Vanity Fair).

Fattore admitted that there was no backup plan for Berlanti (via Us Weekly). The kiss would sweep audiences away or he was out.