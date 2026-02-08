WWE Influenced The Debut Of One Of Avatar: The Last Airbender's Most Popular Characters

Water. Earth. Fire. Air. Each bending style in "Avatar: The Last Airbender" features a unique style of martial arts that encapsulates its fighter's personalities. The nomadic airbenders travel the skies like Buddhist monks, their bending as smooth and light as a cloud. Waterbenders flow like a shimmering stream, and firebenders produce bursts of burning hot energy, torching anyone who stands in their way. But for the sturdy earthbenders, the "Avatar: The Last Airbender" creative team took inspiration from a very different type of fighting: professional wrestling.

Toph, a fan-favorite character, has a brash personality that clashes with her diminutive size. A young, blind girl, she's often underestimated, but her powerful bending is matched only by her equally impressive showmanship. So when "Avatar" creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko were looking for inspiration, they turned to pro wrestling to provide the spark Toph needed. "My love affair with wrestling goes back to my childhood with the Hulk Hogan days," DiMartino told Den of Geek. He specifically cited "the Rock era" of WWE, which Konietzko credits to "the ridiculous melodramatic theater of it all." They crafted a debut that had Toph taking on the aptly named "The Boulder" to show how powerful she is.

But where most wrestlers' on-screen persona is separate from who they are out of the ring, DiMartino says Toph's on-stage persona is the real her. When she's at home, wearing a dress and "acting all properly," that's actually her "putting on this persona for her parents." But all the WWE influence went over the head of Toph's voice actor, Michaela Jill Murphy. "I watched a lot of G-rated Winnie the Pooh-esque things. I liked Cats, the musical," she joked. "I was lying in the sunshine, which was very Toph of me."