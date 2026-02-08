An Underrated FX Series Reunited Courteney Cox And Jennifer Aniston After Friends Ended

Throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, NBC's "Friends" soared to heights most sitcoms can only dream of. The show, about a group of friends navigating their 20s and 30s in New York, forever changed the landscape of TV comedy. "Friends" signaled a move away from sitcoms grounded in family settings and workplaces, in favor of comedy built around tangled love lives and the day-to-day misadventures of young adults in the city. It was a cool new breed of sitcom, populated by characters whose zingy wit and trendy hairstyles made them icons, rather than simply goofy figures to be laughed at. Today, the influence of "Friends" can be found in just about every sitcom on TV.

The biggest star to emerge from "Friends" was Jennifer Aniston, who appeared on the series as Rachel Green. Rachel was the on-again-off-again love interest of David Schwimmer's Ross Geller and the best friend of his sister Monica, played by Courteney Cox. While Rachel Green and Monica Geller will undoubtedly remain Aniston and Cox's best-known roles, both actors went on to further success after "Friends" ended in 2004. The duo even briefly reunited on Cox's short-lived FX series, "Dirt."

Produced by Cox and her then-husband David Arquette, "Dirt" starred Cox as tabloid editor-in-chief Lucy Spiller, running a gossip magazine called DirtNow. The series ran for two seasons in 2007 and 2008. Though Aniston did not have a regular role, she appeared in a major guest role in the Season 1 finale.