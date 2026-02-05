Sheriff Country Boss Says Travis 'Will Be In The Fight Of His Life' In Midseason Premiere — Watch Exclusive Sneak Peek

The Edgewater siege will continue when "Sheriff Country" returns on Friday, February 27 at 8 pm.

In an exclusive sneak peek of the freshman CBS drama's midseason premiere, Travis appears to be in good health. He's standing on two feet, with only a small bandaid on his chest — but don't let that footage fool you. "Sheriff Country" showrunner Matt Lopez tells TVLine that the man "will be in the fight of his life" when the series returns this winter.

"To paraphrase 'Monty Python,' it's not merely a flesh wound," Lopez reveals.

In case you need a refresher, the "Sheriff Country" fall finale saw the Barlows, a local separatist group, lay siege to the sheriff's office. The conflict started with a familial dispute between a Barlow man and his wife concerning the custody of their child. Mickey and Boone helped the father pursue an emergency protective order against others in the group. But Enoch Barlow, the group's patriarch, was not happy about it and confronted Mickey at her office. The episode ended with shots firing into the sheriff's office. As Mickey took cover under a desk, she received a call from Cassidy, who was hiding elsewhere in the building, that Travis had been shot.

The promo also captures a steamy moment between Mickey and Travis — nothing like a little traumatic siege to bring two exes together! When we last saw the duo, Travis had just declared his love for Mickey, but she hadn't yet responded with her thoughts on their affair. Travis got gunned down before any relationship progress could be made.

Lopez confirms that by the end of Episode 10, Mickey will let Travis know where she stands. "Sometimes being in the most pressure-filled situations has a way of intensifying emotions," he says.

Elsewhere in the promo, Mickey and her team become preoccupied with an investigation into a possible serial killer on the loose in Edgewater. But the case will have intense ramifications for Cassidy, who has been looking for her sister after she went missing years ago.

"She will in fact have to wrestle with: Is there a serial killer on the loose in Edgewater? And is it possible that [her] sister might have been one of his first victims?" Lopez shares.

After you watch the exclusive clip above, hit the comments with all of your "Sheriff Country" thoughts!