Why Shaun The Sheep Will Never Have A Crossover With Wallace And Gromit

Audiences were first introduced to Aardman Animations' Shaun the Sheep in 1995's "A Close Shave," the third Wallace and Gromit film. Afterwards, Shaun starred in his own spin-off series, "Shaun the Sheep," and two tie-in movies. As for if the animated properties will ever cross paths again, Shaun's creator, Nick Park, says not to count on it.

Speaking to The Radio Times, Park stated that they likely won't reunite, given the different realities these characters live in. "Gromit and Shaun started off together, but since Shaun got his own series, we've sort of separated the worlds, because they're slightly different, with different rules," Park explained. "With Wallace and Gromit, everything's a bit retro. They rarely have a TV on ... They don't have mobile phones and they don't really have computers, but if they do, they're like antiques. 'Shaun the Sheep' is more flexible in terms of the modern world. There's social media and you can dial for pizza!"

But even without any future crossovers planned, Aardman has made minor exceptions from time to time, with the Farmer from "Shaun the Sheep" making a cameo in 2024's "Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl." Park also added that the team considered having Wallace and Gromit appear on their "Close Shave" motorbike in "Shaun the Sheep Movie."