Ray Bradbury Once Walked Out On A Meeting With NBC: 'I Knew It Was Hopeless'

It's no surprise that NBC wanted a slice of the Ray Bradbury pie. Television has always been chock-full of literary adaptations, and Bradbury was absurdly prolific when it came to his cultural contributions. The network was interested in bringing tales such as the dystopian science fiction novel "Fahrenheit 451" (1953) and the stories found in "The Martian Chronicles" (1950) and "The Illustrated Man" (1951) to life. The author even took a meeting with NBC executives before rejecting their proposal altogether.

In the March 1986 edition of Starlog Magazine, Bradbury recalled how he was, as he put it, "very close to signing a contract for a series," despite his doubts. At one point during the meeting, the executives got serious about what they wanted from the author. "One of these NBC gentlemen, a vice-president, leaned forward and said, 'Now, Mr. Bradbury, what we don't want from you is anything too high-falutin','" Bradbury recalled. When the author pushed back, reminding the suits about his "pulp writer" status, the executive "realized he had made a terrible mistake in using that word."

Possibly in a clumsy act of overcompensation, the same NBC executive said what they really wanted was, according to Bradbury's recollections, "something like Franz Kafka." At that point the author got up, shook everyone's hands, and walked out of the room. "That was the end of my affiliation with NBC," he stated. "They didn't know what they were talking about. I knew it was hopeless."