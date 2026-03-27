Why Pauley Perrette Left NCIS After 15 Seasons

Pauley Perrette left "NCIS" in Season 15 with her character, Abby Sciuto, written out of the show alive and well. However, her send-off was less positive behind the scenes, as Perrette reportedly parted ways with the CBS series due to feeling unsafe around Mark Harmon and his dog.

"The dog was Harmon's, and apparently the dog bit someone," Charles Floyd Johnson, an executive producer, told The Hollywood Reporter. "Pauley was a huge, huge SPCA [Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals] animal person. And then the dog kept coming with Harmon, and she felt it wasn't safe for the show. By the end of that year, she just felt like it wasn't working for her anymore, and it was time to move on."

Perrette confirmed that she left "NCIS" because she felt scared of Harmon and his dog on the set. She also noted that she spoke up about the canine attacking a crew member, with the show's higher-ups seemingly siding with Harmon.

"There is a 'machine' keeping me silent, and feeding FALSE stories about me," Perrette wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "A very rich, very powerful publicity 'machine'. No morals, no obligation to truth, and I'm just left here, reading the lies, trying to protect my crew. Trying to remain calm. He did it."

Harmon left "NCIS" in 2021, though he has since returned to the franchise to narrate the "Origins" spin-off.