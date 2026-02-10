James Cameron Made One Suggestion That Changed Entourage's Aquaman Storyline

Jason Momoa might be the most famous actor to play Aquaman on the big screen, but he's not the first. That honor goes to the fictional Vinnie Chase (Adrian Grenier), who made the jump to superstardom when he was cast as the King of Atlantis in a big budget blockbuster by the one and only James Cameron. Well, on "Entourage," that is. HBO's satire produced by Doug Ellin pushed Vinnie onboard the blockbuster that was just as likely to make him a movie star as it was to be a gigantic bomb. In fact, the fictional "Aquaman" movie was meant to be a bomb before Cameron himself changed course.

"I thought 'Aquaman' sounded like the most ridiculous movie in the world," admitted Ellin in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "The only way to make it work was if James Cameron was directing it." Thanks to a personal connection through post-production supervisor Janace Tashjian, Ellin was able to get in touch with Cameron, who took the task of bringing this fictional Aquaman movie to life extremely seriously, joining the cast of the show as a recurring guest star.

Cameron took the role so seriously, in fact, that when Ellin shared how his plan was for "Aquaman" to be a gigantic box office bomb that would tank Vinnie's hopes and dreams, Cameron wrote a long letter to the series creator explaining all the reasons why his fake movie "couldn't be a bomb." Ultimately, Ellin agreed to Cameron's changes ("It was genius."), and with "Entourage's" fake "Aquaman" now christened as a hit, Vince's journey to the Hollywood A-List took off in earnest.