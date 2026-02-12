Why Charlie Sheen Replaced Michael J. Fox On Spin City
Primetime Emmy winner Michael J. Fox's tenure as Mike Flaherty, the deputy mayor of New York City on ABC's "Spin City," came to an end after Season 4 due to worsening symptoms of Parkinson's disease, which he was diagnosed with in 1991 but did not publicly disclose until 1998. After he stepped down from the role earlier than he would have liked, Charlie Sheen was brought on to replace Fox as the new lead, Charlie Crawford, for the final two seasons.
Fox spoke with The New York Times Magazine in 2019, reflecting on his diagnosis and admitting that he was frightened at the time due to his unfamiliarity with Parkinson's disease. "I'm fine now, but back then I wasn't in the 'I'm fine now.' I was in the 'I'm going to be bad,'" Fox expressed. "That thinking didn't allow me to trust that I could make a decision without worrying about time restrictions or financial pressures — which were inflated in my head."
With this in mind, Fox prioritized film and television projects that were meaningful to him rather than quick, financially driven work, noting that 1994 marked the year he began to understand the reality of his situation. "That's when I started to accept the disease — and acceptance doesn't mean resignation. It means understanding and dealing straightforwardly. When I did 'Spin City,' I started to do that."
Michael J. Fox supported his Spin City successor
Fox reflected on Sheen becoming his successor on "Spin City" during a 2011 appearance on "The Late Show with David Letterman." This interview (via CBS News) aired during Sheen's highly publicized fallout and eventual termination from "Two and a Half Men." "[Sheen] did a great job and it was fantastic. It was especially good because he worked and I got paid," said Fox. "I feel bad for all his troubles now, but..."
After his departure from his leading role, Fox remained an executive producer on "Spin City" for the remainder of its run. He returned for a three-episode arc in the final season, during which he gets married. His character ultimately leaves New York City and moves to Washington, D.C., where he becomes an environmental lobbyist. While in the U.S. Capitol, he meets a Republican senator from Ohio named Alex P. Keaton, a direct reference to Fox's breakout character from his NBC sitcom, "Family Ties."
Fox recently appeared in an episode of Apple TV's acclaimed original series "Shrinking."