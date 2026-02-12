Why Charlie Sheen Replaced Michael J. Fox On Spin City

Primetime Emmy winner Michael J. Fox's tenure as Mike Flaherty, the deputy mayor of New York City on ABC's "Spin City," came to an end after Season 4 due to worsening symptoms of Parkinson's disease, which he was diagnosed with in 1991 but did not publicly disclose until 1998. After he stepped down from the role earlier than he would have liked, Charlie Sheen was brought on to replace Fox as the new lead, Charlie Crawford, for the final two seasons.

Fox spoke with The New York Times Magazine in 2019, reflecting on his diagnosis and admitting that he was frightened at the time due to his unfamiliarity with Parkinson's disease. "I'm fine now, but back then I wasn't in the 'I'm fine now.' I was in the 'I'm going to be bad,'" Fox expressed. "That thinking didn't allow me to trust that I could make a decision without worrying about time restrictions or financial pressures — which were inflated in my head."

With this in mind, Fox prioritized film and television projects that were meaningful to him rather than quick, financially driven work, noting that 1994 marked the year he began to understand the reality of his situation. "That's when I started to accept the disease — and acceptance doesn't mean resignation. It means understanding and dealing straightforwardly. When I did 'Spin City,' I started to do that."