RuPaul's Drag Race Just Gave A Sweet Nod To The Late, Great Jiggly Caliente

The February 6 episode of "RuPaul's Drag Race" included a brief moment in remembrance of Jiggly Caliente, the legendary contestant who died in April 2025 at the age of 44.

After watching this week's bottom two queens battle it out in a lip sync performance of Britney Spears' "Toxic," RuPaul remembered that this was the second time the show has featured this particular song — the first being Jiggly's face-off against Alisa Summers back in 2012.

"This song was Season 4, and Jiggly did it," RuPaul said as this week's bottom queens returned to their respective sides of the stage. Remembering the beloved contestant, Michelle Visage added, "Bless her."

It was a short-but-sweet acknowledgement of Bianca Castro-Arabejo (aka Jiggly), whose contributions to the "Drag Race" franchise should never be forgotten. After competing in Season 4, Jiggly returned for Season 6 of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" in 2021, making multiple guest appearances in between. Most recently, she served as a mainstay judge on all three seasons of "Drag Race Philippines" from 2022 to 2024.

Outside of "Drag Race," Jiggly had a thriving career on the small screen, appearing in episodes of "Ugly Betty," "Broad City," "Search Party," and "Saturday Night Live." She also recurred on "Pose," lighting up the ballroom floor as Veronica Ferocity.

Jiggly died on April 24, 2025, three days after having her right leg surgically amputated after contracting a severe infection. A statement from Jiggly's family remembered her as a "luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy, one who was "celebrated for her infectious energy, fierce wit, and unwavering authenticity. ... Her legacy is one of love, courage, and light. Though her physical presence is gone, the joy she shared and the space she helped create for so many will remain forever."

