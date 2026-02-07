Drag Race's Latest Eliminee Was Done Dirty By That Rate-A-Queen Twist: 'It Became An Episode Of Survivor Or The Traitors — It Cracked Everyone'
"RuPaul's Drag Race" fans, can anyone tell us what show we've been watching for the past two weeks? The long-running reality competition decided to switch things up in Season 18 with a two-part talent show in which Rate-A-Queen rules were in effect, turning all of the power over to the contestants. It was a bold, risky little experiment, but was it fair? The queen eliminated in the February 6 episode certainly doesn't think so.
"Suddenly presenting Rate-A-Queen, in terms of where we are in the season, is an interesting concept," Ciara Myst tells TVLine. "It feels more like an 'All Stars' type of format in my opinion, because it becomes an element of social strategy, whereas on the flagship it's more standard that we're being critiqued by the judges. That's what we've come to expect."
Looking back on the game-changing (or in her case, game-ending) twist, she says, "Those two weeks became a very different 'Drag Race.' It became an episode of 'Survivor' or 'The Traitors' where it was much more about social strategy than it was about that week's performance or runway. It was more based on any factor that you could come up with to justify a vote."
And don't even get Ciara started on those nonsensical alliances: "Given that type of dynamic and the relationships that were already being cultivated in the room, it cracked everybody," she says. "We saw that in how people approached their alliances, people who then felt insecure about their alliances, or who broke them. I don't think anyone was safe, because everybody was so shaken by this ask."
Why Ciara Myst was surprised to land in the bottom
Ciara was also shaken because, based on her trajectory this season, she didn't expect to wind up in the bottom. As she reminds us, "I was moving onward and upward. I had been what I'll say is 'high-safe,' robbed of a top placement a couple of times, then landed in the top for my meat dress/denim combination. And then the judges decided to take off a week and turn it over to the queens, and suddenly I was up for elimination."
Still, Ciara says she wouldn't have done anything differently, not even the talent show performance that ultimately got her voted into the bottom two. It was an emotional tribute to her late drag sister Tristyn St.Clair, who died by suicide in 2024, with a message of hope and strength for anyone who needed to hear it. It was a story Ciara knew she wanted to tell "long before the call for 'Drag Race' came up."
"It's a story that healed me when I needed to pull myself out of my own darkness and find the light," Ciara says. "The idea of being trapped or stuck or fighting to reinvent yourself as a version that is happy or has a place was something that too many people relate to. We lose too many people along the way who feel hopeless or lost, and the way that [my message] has been received just shows me how universal this idea is. It makes me sad that so many people understand that type of pain so closely."
Ciara also assures us that she still loves Britney Spears' "Toxic," which served as the soundtrack to her lip sync against Myki Meeks, though hearing it will always take her back to her final moments in the competition.
"It played at the bar the other night when Athena [Dion] was here," Ciara says. "My drag family all grabbed my hand, and we laughed."
OK, let's talk: Do you feel Ciara was done dirty by the sudden introduction of Rate-A-Queen? Do you hope we never hear the word "alliance" ever again? And which remaining Season 18 contestants are you rooting for? Drop a comment with your thoughts on all things 'Drag Race' below.