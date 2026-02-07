Drag Race's Latest Eliminee Was Done Dirty By That Rate-A-Queen Twist: 'It Became An Episode Of Survivor Or The Traitors — It Cracked Everyone'

"RuPaul's Drag Race" fans, can anyone tell us what show we've been watching for the past two weeks? The long-running reality competition decided to switch things up in Season 18 with a two-part talent show in which Rate-A-Queen rules were in effect, turning all of the power over to the contestants. It was a bold, risky little experiment, but was it fair? The queen eliminated in the February 6 episode certainly doesn't think so.

"Suddenly presenting Rate-A-Queen, in terms of where we are in the season, is an interesting concept," Ciara Myst tells TVLine. "It feels more like an 'All Stars' type of format in my opinion, because it becomes an element of social strategy, whereas on the flagship it's more standard that we're being critiqued by the judges. That's what we've come to expect."

Looking back on the game-changing (or in her case, game-ending) twist, she says, "Those two weeks became a very different 'Drag Race.' It became an episode of 'Survivor' or 'The Traitors' where it was much more about social strategy than it was about that week's performance or runway. It was more based on any factor that you could come up with to justify a vote."

And don't even get Ciara started on those nonsensical alliances: "Given that type of dynamic and the relationships that were already being cultivated in the room, it cracked everybody," she says. "We saw that in how people approached their alliances, people who then felt insecure about their alliances, or who broke them. I don't think anyone was safe, because everybody was so shaken by this ask."