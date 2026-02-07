The Great American Baking Show's Andrew Rannells And Casey Wilson Pitch A Real Housewives Bake-Off — Watch
"The Great American Baking Show" host Casey Wilson has an idea for her show's next special, and it involves ladies more accustomed to creating feuds than focaccia.
TVLine spoke with the "Happy Endings" alum and her co-host, Andrew Rannells ("Girls") at SCAD TVfest in Atlanta, where they were promoting "The Great American Baking Show" franchise's Super Bowl-themed special, "Celebrity Big Game." And when we asked them to pitch a new special, as you can see in the video above, Wilson immediately volunteered an idea.
"I've talked to the higher-ups at Roku, to mixed results," she said, making Rannells laugh, "but I would like to see the Housewives on different franchises bake."
She's referring, of course, to the outrageous women of Bravo's various "Real Housewives" reality series. "Would your brain just explode?" Rannells asked. "Yes, because they would be so bad," she said. "They would be so inappropriate. I just think it would be very fun."
Rannells then puts forth the idea of having Abby Lee Miller, of "Dance Moms" fame, whipping up confections in the tent. "Maybe if we have women from all the great reality shows," Wilson brainstormed. "I feel like we've had a lot of great athletes, we've had amazing comedians and actors. I think we need to... put some respect on their names.'
Baking ahead of the big game
"The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Big Game," currently streaking on The Roku Channel, finds Wilson, Rannells and judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood guiding NFL stars Antonio Gates, Von Miller, Julian Edelman, and sports analyst Mina Kimes through three football-related baking challenges.
In the video at the top of this post, Rannells and Wilson gave us the lowdown on what cakes they love (and don't), what happens when the baking smell turns bad, and what it was like working with Leith, who recently announced that she's stepping down as "The Great British Bake Off" judge.
Leith "has given so many years to this institution" that she helped build, Wilson noted. "I'm happy for her to go and have fun."
Press PLAY on the video above to watch Rannells and Wilson take us inside the big white tent and update us on their upcoming projects: Rannell's in-the-works Hulu series "Stay Tuned," based on the 1992 John Ritter movie; and Wilson's in-production Netflix comedy "The Fifth Wheel."