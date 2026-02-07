The Great American Baking Show's Andrew Rannells And Casey Wilson Pitch A Real Housewives Bake-Off — Watch

"The Great American Baking Show" host Casey Wilson has an idea for her show's next special, and it involves ladies more accustomed to creating feuds than focaccia.

TVLine spoke with the "Happy Endings" alum and her co-host, Andrew Rannells ("Girls") at SCAD TVfest in Atlanta, where they were promoting "The Great American Baking Show" franchise's Super Bowl-themed special, "Celebrity Big Game." And when we asked them to pitch a new special, as you can see in the video above, Wilson immediately volunteered an idea.

"I've talked to the higher-ups at Roku, to mixed results," she said, making Rannells laugh, "but I would like to see the Housewives on different franchises bake."

She's referring, of course, to the outrageous women of Bravo's various "Real Housewives" reality series. "Would your brain just explode?" Rannells asked. "Yes, because they would be so bad," she said. "They would be so inappropriate. I just think it would be very fun."

Rannells then puts forth the idea of having Abby Lee Miller, of "Dance Moms" fame, whipping up confections in the tent. "Maybe if we have women from all the great reality shows," Wilson brainstormed. "I feel like we've had a lot of great athletes, we've had amazing comedians and actors. I think we need to... put some respect on their names.'