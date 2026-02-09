Heartland Season 19 Sets Stateside Premiere On UPtv — Watch Trailer (Exclusive)

The Bartlett-Fleming family is returning to UPtv next month. Season 19 of the long-running Canadian drama will make its U.S. cable debut on Thursday, March 19 (8 pm ET), TVLine has learned exclusively. Even better, we have a trailer teasing what we can expect from the next chapter.

Season 19, finds the Bartlett-Fleming family risking "everything to keep Heartland and those they love out of harm's way," per the official logline. "Amy strikes a delicate balance between her commitment to a new relationship and always putting her daughter first. However, when her reputation as a horse trainer is called into question, she's caught off guard, and Amy must fight to save her good name."

Meanwhile, "Lou tries to refocus attention on her family — and not on work — but when a new adversary threatens the ranch, Lou is forced to make difficult choices. Jack is the steadfast rancher he's always been, but his patience is tested after he hires an unlikely new ranch hand. And, when outside forces jeopardize Heartland, Amy, Jack, Lou and the rest of the family must come together to build a stronger foundation for the future, each holding fast to their values in the face of it all. Heartland strong."

Based on Lauren Brooke's best-selling novels, "Heartland" stars Amber Marshall as Amy Fleming, Michelle Morgn as Samantha Louise "Lou" Fleming Morris, Shaun Johnston as Jackson "Jack" Bartlett, and Chris Potter as Timothy "Tim" Fleming.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at Season 19 of "Heartland," then drop a comment with your hopes for the Bartlett-Fleming family below.