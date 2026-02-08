Puppy Bowl 2026 Photos: Meet The Adorable, Adoptable Starting Lineup

Before the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots face off at Super Bowl LX on Sunday, a far more important rivalry is being settled on a slightly different field.

Team Ruff and Team Fluff will once again go paw to paw in Puppy Bowl XXII — airing February 8 at 2 pm ET on Animal Planet — and TVLine has a look at this year's starting lineup, all of whom are up for adoption. (Discovery's website has more information about how to adopt the Puppy Bowl players.)

As always, some of these players come equipped with spectacular names: There's Chappell Bone, named after current pop princess Chappell Roan, and RuPaw, inspired by the legendary drag queen RuPaul. And while we appreciate the thought behind Carrie Pawshaw, a nod to Sarah Jessica Parker's "Sex and the City" character, we couldn't help but wonder... why not Carrie Bradpaw?

A slightly less obvious reference is Team Fluff player Benito, named in honor of Bad Bunny (aka Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio), who also happens to be this year's Super Bowl halftime performer. What are the chances!

In addition to airing on Animal Planet, the annual display of raw athleticism will also simulcast on Discovery, TBS, truTV, HBO Max, and discovery+.

Read on for a breakdown of Puppy Bowl XXII's complete starting lineup (a mere fraction of the 100+ adoptable pups), then drop a comment with your personal MVP picks below.