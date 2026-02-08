Puppy Bowl 2026 Photos: Meet The Adorable, Adoptable Starting Lineup
Before the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots face off at Super Bowl LX on Sunday, a far more important rivalry is being settled on a slightly different field.
Team Ruff and Team Fluff will once again go paw to paw in Puppy Bowl XXII — airing February 8 at 2 pm ET on Animal Planet — and TVLine has a look at this year's starting lineup, all of whom are up for adoption. (Discovery's website has more information about how to adopt the Puppy Bowl players.)
As always, some of these players come equipped with spectacular names: There's Chappell Bone, named after current pop princess Chappell Roan, and RuPaw, inspired by the legendary drag queen RuPaul. And while we appreciate the thought behind Carrie Pawshaw, a nod to Sarah Jessica Parker's "Sex and the City" character, we couldn't help but wonder... why not Carrie Bradpaw?
A slightly less obvious reference is Team Fluff player Benito, named in honor of Bad Bunny (aka Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio), who also happens to be this year's Super Bowl halftime performer. What are the chances!
In addition to airing on Animal Planet, the annual display of raw athleticism will also simulcast on Discovery, TBS, truTV, HBO Max, and discovery+.
Read on for a breakdown of Puppy Bowl XXII's complete starting lineup (a mere fraction of the 100+ adoptable pups), then drop a comment with your personal MVP picks below.
Brûlée
From Discovery: "Brûlée is a deaf Boston Terrier and French Bulldog mix known for his spirited personality and touchdown potential. His fearless drive makes him one of Team Ruff's most determined playmakers."
Button
From Discovery: "Button is a Boston Terrier and Beagle mix who shines with natural talent and eager energy. She's smart, spirited, and always ready to make a big play."
Carrie Pawshaw
From Discovery: "Carrie Pawshaw is an elegant Elkhound and American Eskimo mix who moves with grace and calm control. She has the skills to score and the composure to shine under pressure."
Litchi
From Discovery: "Litchi is a lively French Bulldog and Terrier mix whose missing ear never slows her down. Her dynamic personality and nonstop energy make her a standout competitor."
Lobster Roll
From Discovery: "Lobster Roll is a Bulldog and Border Collie mix with a big presence and serious motivation. She plays with purpose and isn't afraid to take charge when the game is on the line."
Miss Coco
From Discovery: "Miss Coco is an American Staffordshire Terrier and Chow Chow mix who is competitive, playful, and always ready for action on the surf or the turf. Her confident energy and love of head-to-head matchups make her a powerful force on the field."
Oscar
From Discovery: "Oscar is a playful Toy Poodle who thrives on teamwork and loves a good toy. His social, upbeat energy makes him one of Team Ruff's most joyful players."
RuPaw
From Discovery: "RuPaw is a Boston Terrier with a bold personality who loves to express herself and call her own plays. Tenacious and full of attitude, she brings unstoppable confidence to Team Ruff."
Benito
From Discovery: "Benito is a Siberian Husky and Chihuahua mix named in honor of Bad Bunny, and he brings that same confident swagger to the field. Competitive and determined, he plays with intensity and a drive to win."
Chappell Bone
From Discovery: "Chappell Bone is a Pembroke Welsh Corgi who loves the spotlight and shines in social moments both on and off the field. Lively and full of character, she's the life of the party and a fan favorite in the making."
Cheesecake
From Discovery: "Cheesecake is a Shih Tzu and Miniature Schnauzer mix who overcame a difficult start and is ready to shine. Perky, athletic, and confident, he brings big spark to every kickoff."
Fudge
From Discovery: "Fudge is a Pomeranian and Chihuahua mix who may be small, but she plays with oversized energy. She's a team player, a mood booster, and always on the field for the fun and the vibes."
Josh Howlin
From Discovery: "Josh Howlin' is a Beagle and Pit Bull mix who knows how to command the defense and rally the team. With sharp instincts and a strong presence, he's built for big-game moments."
Rhett
From Discovery: "Rhett is a Basset Hound with exuberance to spare and the floppiest ears in the game. He's joyful, determined, and always ready to run the ball home for a touchdown."
Showgirl
From Discovery: "Showgirl is a Chow Chow and Rottweiler mix with a superstar presence. Confident, powerful, and unforgettable, she plays like the icon she is."
Wynonna
From Discovery: "Wynonna is a Miniature American Shepherd and Shih Tzu mix with three legs and endless spirit. Spritely and determined, she's a reminder that strength comes in many forms."