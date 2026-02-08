Stephen King's Favorite Cameo Came In A Beloved Crime TV Series

When you watch his scenes (and you absolutely should, even if you've never seen a second of Kurt Sutter's series), it's obvious that Stephen King is having the time of his life. Bachman is a morose and taciturn weirdo who lets his actions and demeanor speak for him. After his entrance, he measures the limbs of the deceased, checking her teeth, breasts, and hair. He then proceeds to hand over a list of tools he'll need, and a request for some '80s music he'd like to listen to while he does his work, he also asks, "How is the drain in that slop sink?"

You couldn't write a more fitting cameo for the man who singlehandedly reshaped horror literature throughout the decades (not to mention the dozens of horror movies and TV shows adapted from his stories and the hundreds he inspired), The cameo came came about when King happened to be in California to accept an award. In a post to his official website, King explained, "I like to act — not that I'm much good at it, but I suspect most writers do — and a number of factors came together. I was in Los Angeles, where 'SOA' films, to accept a library award; creator Kurt Sutter assured me that he'd write me a suitably nasty part (in various films, I've been stuck playing a series of mentally challenged country bumpkins). Most important of all, he said he'd put me on a bitchin' Harley. How could I say no?"