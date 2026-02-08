Green Day Opens Super Bowl LX With A Medley Of Hits — Watch And Grade It!

Super Bowl LX was determined to be a boulevard of broken dreams for either the Seattle Seahawks or the New England Patriots, so who better to kick off the festivities than Green Day?

The California-based pop-punk band led the big game's opening ceremonies Sunday with a performance that featured a medley of their biggest hits. Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool, and Mike Dirnt took the stage at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, and — after a mostly instrumental rendition of "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)" — promptly launched into "Holiday."

"Boulevard of Broken Dreams" and "American Idiot" followed, with NFL greats like Tom Brady, Jerry Rice, Eli Manning, and Peyton Manning joining the band on stage.

Watch a clip of the show below:

Green Day performs at the Super Bowl LX Pregame show.🤘 pic.twitter.com/kD3nfBgwJP — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 8, 2026

"We are super-hyped to open Super Bowl 60 right in our backyard!" Armstrong, the band's lead singer, said via statement ahead of the game. "We are honored to welcome the MVPs who've shaped the game and open the night for fans all over the world. Let's have fun! Let's get loud!"

Green Day was the first musical act of this year's Super Bowl, but far from the last: Charlie Puth was slated to perform the national anthem, Brandi Carlile was set for "America the Beautiful," and Coco Jones was expected to sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

Green Day has won five Grammys, including two for Best Rock Album (for "American Idiot" and "21st Century Breakdown"), Best Alternative Album (for "Dookie"), Record of the Year (for "Boulevard of Broken Dreams") and Best Musical Show Album (for "American Idiot: The Original Broadway Cast Recording").

What did you think of Green Day's Super Bowl performance? Grade it via the poll below, then hit the comments with your thoughts!