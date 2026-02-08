2026 Super Bowl Commercials: Watch All The Ads And Weigh In — Which Are Touchdowns And Which Are Fumbles?

One needn't know the difference between a touchdown and a turnover to enjoy the Super Bowl. For many viewers — and we suspect plenty of TVLine readers — it's all about the ads.

Each year, advertisers pony up big bucks to parade their wares in front of more than 100 million viewers. So who drafted famous faces to shill their products? And who delivered the biggest laughs?

This year's starting lineup includes Jennifer Aniston, Adrien Brody, George Clooney, Matt LeBlanc, Jon Hamm, Chris Hemsworth, John Krasinski, Scarlett Johansson, Ben Stiller, Emma Stone, William Shatner, Serena Williams, and a digitally de-aged trio of Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern.

TVLine has already reviewed the best and worst Game Day commercials released ahead of Super Bowl LX. What follows is a comprehensive overview of more than 50 spots set to air as the Seattle Seahawks face the New England Patriots on NBC.

Your job? Head to the comments and sound off: Which ads were touchdowns (the best of the best), field goals (so-so), or fumbles (the worst of the worst)? Let us know.