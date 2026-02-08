2026 Super Bowl Commercials: Watch All The Ads And Weigh In — Which Are Touchdowns And Which Are Fumbles?
One needn't know the difference between a touchdown and a turnover to enjoy the Super Bowl. For many viewers — and we suspect plenty of TVLine readers — it's all about the ads.
Each year, advertisers pony up big bucks to parade their wares in front of more than 100 million viewers. So who drafted famous faces to shill their products? And who delivered the biggest laughs?
This year's starting lineup includes Jennifer Aniston, Adrien Brody, George Clooney, Matt LeBlanc, Jon Hamm, Chris Hemsworth, John Krasinski, Scarlett Johansson, Ben Stiller, Emma Stone, William Shatner, Serena Williams, and a digitally de-aged trio of Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern.
TVLine has already reviewed the best and worst Game Day commercials released ahead of Super Bowl LX. What follows is a comprehensive overview of more than 50 spots set to air as the Seattle Seahawks face the New England Patriots on NBC.
Amazon Alexa+ | We all fear AI is out to get us — even Chris Hemsworth's Thor. The irony, of course, is that this anxiety is being used to sell an AI service.
Artlist | Wait, is every ad this year just AI slop? That's discouraging.
Bosch | Ever wonder what Guy Fieri would look like as a "regular" Guy? Wonder no more.
Bud Light | Post Malone, Shane Gillis, and Peyton Manning are on a literal roll with their second consecutive Game Day spot for the beer brand.
Budweiser | It's got a Clydesdale. It's got a bald eagle. It's got cross-species friendship. And it's got "Freebird." You really can't ask for more than that. (Now if you'll excuse us, the sun is in our eyes.)
Claude | Oh, goodie. Like Amazon Alexa+, here's another ad highlighting the worst possible version of AI while promoting an AI product.
DoorDash | 50 Cent's got beef with pretty much everyone, which makes him the ideal spokesman for the delivery service's "Big Beef" campaign. Whoever handpicked the items Fiddy pulls from his bag — a book, a clock, cheese puffs, and combs, symbolizing his beefs with Floyd Mayweather, Ja Rule, and Sean Combs — deserves the advertising equivalent of an Emmy.
Dove | We love the body positivity message here for young women. No notes.
Dunkin' | All you Rachel-and-Joey 'shippers out there — we know you exist, you weirdos! — will be pleased to see Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc together again, joined by fellow NBC "Must-See TV" grad Jason Alexander in Ben Affleck's latest love letter to Dunkin'.
e.l.f. Cosmetics | You had us at "dramatic telenovela parody starring Melissa McCarthy," perfectly cast opposite former "Good Doctor" healer Nicholas Gonzalez, and iconic telenovela villain Itatí Cantoral.
eos Products | The body mist brand teams up with Netflix to produce a dystopian installment of "Is It Cake?" that may or may not end in Mikey Day committing murder.
Expedia | Can you feel the Kenergy? Barbie's perennial plus-one finally gets the spotlight in this stop-motion spot — though we're still holding out for a Ryan Gosling spin-off movie.
Fanatics Sportsbook | We're not saying this tops Kendall Jenner's Pepsi ad on the cringe scale — but joking that her immense wealth comes from illegal Fanatic bets is certainly... a choice.
Frank's RedHot | There's a rapping goat in this ode to the G.O.A.T. of hot sauce. Plus, Ludacris! You're welcome.
Google Gemini | The child in this commercial is so precious that, for a moment, we forgot artificial intelligence is actively killing the environment. But only for a moment.
Grubhub | This Yorgos Lanthimos-directed spot left us with two questions: Did someone have to explain to George Clooney what Grubhub is? And can we please get George Clooney in an actual Yorgos Lanthimos movie?
He Gets Us | The only Super Bowl commercial more disorienting than the annual Jesus commercial is the annual Scientology commercial — which, no, we will not be posting here.
Hellmann's | Andy Samberg fully commits to musical absurdity in this mayo-soaked song parody, rebranding Neil Diamond as "Meal Diamond" in a bit that feels like a lost Lonely Island short.
Hims | It's giving "The Substance." Nevertheless, this spot, reframing the wealth gap in America as a health gap, is sure to ring true for millions of Americans.
Hyundai | John Krasinski's likability does most of the heavy lifting in this automotive spot parodying Jack Ryan-esque action thrillers.
Instacart | Ben Stiller steals the show from back-flipping pop star Benson Boone in a Spike Jonze-directed spot more committed to the bit than to explaining the product.
Jeep | If you've ever been terrorized by Billy Bass, you're gonna love this one. We'll leave it there and let the commercial speak for itself.
Kellogg's Raisin Bran | At 94, William Shatner gamely leans into his "Star Trek" legacy in this knowingly juvenile Kellogg's spot about the importance of staying regular.
Kinder Bueno | If you don't think too hard about literal babies being stranded in space, this out-of-this-world spot (featuring William Fichtner) for the crispy, creamy chocolate bar is, dare we say... bueno?
Lay's | If you find yourself tearing up, be sure to wash your hands — lest you get salt and oil in your eyes, assuming you're munching on Lay's while watching this ad.
Liquid I.V. | "KPop Demon Hunters" star Ejae is front and center in this teaser for the brand's Game Day spot, reminding viewers to stay hydrated as they consume copious amounts of beer and salty food.
Manscaped | Just what you want to see while gorging on buffalo chicken dip: sentient mounds of body hair, united in song.
Michelob ULTRA | As great as Kurt Russell is here opposite Lewis Pullman, we couldn't help but wonder what it would have cost to cast Bill Pullman opposite his son instead.
NERDS Juicy Gummy Clusters | Andy Cohen plays "taste bud" to NERDS' Gummy character in this colorful spot that might have you wondering if you ate the wrong gummy.
Novartis | NFL icons partner with the pharmaceutical company for this ingenious spot promoting early prostate cancer detection.
Oakley Meta AI Glasses | Marshawn Lynch and Spike Lee are featured in this high-octane commercial talking up "athletic intelligence," but it stops short of showing the one thing we're most curious about: what athletes actually see through the glasses.
OIKOS | The premise of the yogurt company's annual spot remains the same. Last year, Juno Temple carried Myles Garrett on her back; this time, Kathryn Hahn pushes a cable car carrying Derrick Henry up a steep San Francisco hill.
Pepsi | Pepsi pokes Coca-Cola's polar bear into an existential crisis with a Taika Waititi-directed taste test that knows exactly which buttons to push.
Pringles | Honestly, we were just grateful this commercial resisted the urge to pair the "Manchild" singer with Mr. P. No one needs that May-December romance.
Ramp | Two Kevins from "The Office" are better than one, particularly when hauling a gigantic pot of chili — a sublime Easter egg in this 30-second spot starring Brian Baumgartner and his many, many clones.
Ring | This ad is going to sell a whole bunch of Ring cameras to dog enthusiasts.
Rippling | Even the biggest Tim Robinson fans may struggle to find the joke here. It has the vibes of a Tim Robinson sketch, but none of the laughs.
Ritz | Recent "Saturday Night Live" grad Bowen Yang reemerges on Ritz Island alongside fellow Studio 8H fixtures Jon Hamm and Scarlett Johansson. Honestly, though, we're not sure this one is salty enough.
Ro | Tennis legend Serena Williams attempts to destigmatize GLP-1 medications for weight loss and metabolic health.
Rocket and Redfin | Talented. Brilliant. Incredible. Amazing. Showstopping. Spectacular. All words that come to mind while listening to Lady Gaga's rendition of Mister Rogers' "Won't You Be My Neighbor?"
Sketchers | Are we supposed to believe those are Sofia Vergara's ankles as her (supposed) foot slips into a sneaker? Because those are clearly computer generated.
Skittles | We'd love to have been a fly on the wall when this particular concept was pitched to Elijah Wood.
Spruce | The worry-free weed and grass killer serves up early-aughts nostalgia with its use of the Baha Men's "Who Let the Dogs Out?"
Squarespace | Emma Stone just can't say no to Yorgos Lanthimos. The filmmaker gets another Oscar-worthy performance out of Stone, who sells the hell out of being upset about domain unavailability.
State Farm Insurance | Neither Danny McBride nor Keegan-Michael Key need to try this hard to be funny. Joined by Hailee Steinfeld and girl group KATSEYE, the ad serves as a reminder that, sometimes, less is more.
SVEDKA | This fully AI-generated ad is the very definition of slop — a soulless, forgettable piece of animation that audiences will forget as soon as the next commercial begins. (Side note: Are we certain Fembot's new friend Brobot isn't just Sonny from "I, Robot"?)
Toyota | We imagine anyone with small children will be referring to seatbelts as "superhero belts" from here on out.
TreeHut | The body scrub brand enlists content creators to make a mess in this colorful spot that leans hard into influencer-friendly chaos.
TurboTax | Here's the thing: Adrien Brody's instinct is correct. Taxes are the worst — and no matter which online service you use to streamline the process, you're still likely to cry while doing them.
Uber Eats | Matthew McConaughey tries his darnedest to convince Bradley Cooper that football is one big ploy to sell food — which, fair.
Universal Orlando Resort | We've all been in Lil' Bro's position — too short to ride the big-kid coasters at an amusement park. Why, it's a... Universal concept.
Wells Fargo | The financial services firm enlists Marcello Hernández to help celebrate super financial wins. But we can't help but think Domingo would've been a better choice for the job.
Wix | Points for showing what the product can actually do. Though we're not sure anyone will care two (or three... or four) beers into the game.
Xfinity | Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum revisit "Jurassic Park" in a slick, digitally de-aged what-if that delivers more joy than most sequels.
YouTube TV | If you're watching the Super Bowl on YouTube TV, you don't need to be sold on the service. If not, allow Jason and Kylie Kelce — along with Gordon Ramsay, David Blaine, and Christian McCaffrey — to explain why you should never settle for an inferior (or "meh") service.