Dunkin' Super Bowl Commercial Turns Good Will Hunting Into A Must-See '90s Sitcom — Watch Extended Cut

Once upon a time, Jack Donaghy sought to make it 1997 again through science or magic.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Dunkin' pulled it off — de-aging a half-dozen '90s sitcom stars in a "Good Will Hunting" parody. Only this time, Ben Affleck stepped into the titular role that made BFF Matt Damon a star.

Starring Affleck as Will, "the quick‑witted South Boston kid at the center of the story, the 'lost pilot' plays like a piece of television history that somehow slipped through the cracks," according to the official press release. "It reimagines Affleck not as a supporting player in a '90s drama, but as the lead of a primetime workplace comedy set in none other than his beloved Dunkin' Donuts. The episode is packed with classic sitcom rhythms: big reactions, bigger hair and perfectly timed banter — brought to life by a lineup of television icons from the decade."

In addition to "Friends" alums Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc, and "Seinfeld" favorite Jason Alexander — all of whom appeared alongside Affleck in a previously released teaser — the ensemble also includes Jasmine Guy (Whitley Gilbert from "A Different World"), Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton Banks from "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air"), Jaleel White (Steve Urkel from "Family Matters"), Ted Danson (Sam Malone from "Cheers") and, um... Tom Brady.

"Built on Dunkin's Boston heritage and Affleck's long-standing love for the brand, 'Good Will Dunkin” borrows the spirit of 'Good Will Hunting' — the idea that something extraordinary can be hiding in plain sight — and applies it to an unexpected breakthrough of its own: iced coffee," per Dunkin'. "The campaign connects two kinds of '90s comfort: the sitcoms people rewatched and the Dunkin' runs people counted on. The result is a 'long‑buried' origin story that feels almost real, punctuated by a surprise Tom Brady cameo and designed to evoke nostalgia, curiosity and the hope that the sitcom was real."

Watch an extended cut below: