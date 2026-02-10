Why Forest Whitaker Was Absolutely Baffled When The Shield's Audience Hated His Character

The golden age of TV is full of despicable leading men, and it seems like the more horrible they were, the more the audience loved them. And in this arms race to create the most morally compromised protagonist, FX took the cake with Vic Mackey (Michael Chiklis) in "The Shield." In an oral history of one of the best TV crime dramas of all time in Entertainment Weekly, series creator Shawn Ryan recounted how the creative team wanted to test the audience's sympathies by introducing an antagonist who rightly called out Mackey for the monster that he is.

Enter Forest Whitaker's Lieutenant Jon Kavanaugh from Internal Affairs and his righteous crusade to expose Mackey's long list of crimes. Recalling his thinking at the time, Ryan said, "Well, this could be a real moral dilemma for the audience, because Kavanaugh's right that Vic has done all these things." But what they didn't expect was that the audience was so in the bag for Vic that they'd turn on Kavanaugh instantly.

Michael Chiklis recalled Whitaker coming to set one day while they were filming, describing him as "just despondent, dismayed ... He's like, 'They love you and hate me. You're a murderer!'" Whitaker was rightly disturbed by how blinded the audience was by Vic's charisma, which Chiklis said make him relatable despite his moral failings. "Obviously he's gregarious, and outwardly he's got that cockiness and bravado, and a certain level of charm in that," he explained.